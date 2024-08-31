Shenseea Brings ‘Never Gets Late Here’ Tour To Atlanta

This week, GRAMMY® nominated international Jamaican pop star Shenseea delivered an unforgettable, high energy performance at Masquerade Heaven in Atlanta on her first headlining ‘Never Gets Late Here’ tour. From the moment she stepped on stage, Shenseea’s vibrant energy, smooth dance moves, and undeniable charisma captivated the crowd. Stunning onstage in a wispy amber set, she brought the energy with a vibrant mix of timeless fan favorites and fresh tracks, including the hit singles, from her sophomore album Never Gets Late Here.

The night opened with dynamic sets by Mix Master David, Bdifferent and ALLSUMMERLONG setting the tone for an electrifying evening. After the show, Shenseea hosted an explosive after-party at Gazuza Lounge, where fans and friends got the opportunity to mingle with her in a more intimate setting, further solidifying her star status as a highly sought-after figure both on and off the stage.

This thrilling show marked the sixth stop of her 12-city tour including an impressive set at Afronation in Detroit, and spans from August 16th to September 6th. With five stops already sold out, the tour promises to be an unforgettable journey, showcasing Shenseea’s chart-topping album ‘Never Gets Late Here’, which held the number one spot on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart for three consecutive weeks and features icons like Coi Leray, Wizkid, and DJ Genius.

The tour is sweeping through major cities,, including Houston, New York, and Miami, before culminating in a grand finale in Los Angeles. With her high-energy performances, Shenseea is not only reaching new milestones in her career but also bringing the vibrant rhythms of Jamaica to the U.S., introducing her dynamic presence to audiences across the nation.

Continuing a year of remarkable success, Shenseea’s latest sophomore album, Never Gets Late Here solidified the GRAMMY nominee as one of Jamaica’s most promising rising stars. The album was met with much acclaim, reaching No. 1 on several charts across the Caribbean, described as ‘main pop girl energy’ by Rolling Stone and appeared on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart for three consecutive weeks.

Featuring an iconic lineup including Wizkid, Anitta, Masicka and Di Genius, the album creates a perfect blend of genres, further reinforcing Shenseea’s signature sound. As a multifaceted talent, Shenseea recently continued her foray into the philanthropy space by distributing care and relief packages to 300 victims of hurricane beryl in her home of st. Elizabeth, Jamaica. Just this year, she delivered an unforgettable debut performance on The Tonights Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, partnered with Adidas for Jamaica Football Federation’s new jersey kits campaign, was featured on the soundtrack for the film “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” soundtrack and appeared on the “ Bob Marley: One Love” movie soundtrack , solidifying her status as one of today’s most in-demand genre-bending artists.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the “Never Gets Late Here Tour,” please visit Shenseea’s official website HERE.

