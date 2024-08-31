Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival To Honor, Show New Documentary On Olympic Gold Medalist Edwin Moses

The Sixth Annual Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival (MCHRFF) will honor Olympic gold medalist Edwin Moses’78 and host the world premiere of his much-anticipated documentary MOSES-13 Steps, a star-studded exploration of the life and legacy of the iconic Morehouse alumnus and visionary, whose triumphs on and off track catalyzed significant social and scientific change, inspiring generations to hurdle over barriers of all kinds.

The film is produced by Leopold Hoesch of BROADVIEW Pictures, executive produced by Lori McCreary and Morgan Freeman of Revelations Entertainment.

The documentary, which will be shown on Sept. 21 at Morehouse College, features interviews with Moses, Academy Award winners Spike Lee’79 and Samuel Jackson’72, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Lonnie Bunch, and Olympic greats including legend Tommie Smith and Michael Johnson. Moses became a legend in track and field for his unparalleled winning record. His path to becoming unbeaten began after discovering that he could use physics and math calculations to determine the exact number of steps needed to soar over hurdles with ease — “13 steps.”

The film demonstrates how Moses’ triumphs on the track not only drove significant changes in sport science, but it also catapulted athlete compensation and equal pay rights as well as the fight against doping. It underscores Moses’ enduring legacy and impact on history.

Following its world premiere, MOSES-13 Steps will be honored as the first recipient of the festival’s Enlightened Lens – Documentary Feature Award. This award celebrates films that offer unique perspectives and illuminate subjects that highlight the positive aspects of humanity.

Additionally, Dr. Edwin Moses will be presented with the inaugural Dr. Edwin C. Moses Humanitarian Award, recognizing his monumental contributions both on and off the track, which have inspired generations to overcome barriers and drive significant social and scientific change.

“Edwin has been a wonderful pillar of advocacy for the Morehouse community,” says Kara Walker, executive director of the Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival. “His global impact deserves a grand stage, and we are deeply honored that he chose to come back home to our campus and festival for the premiere of his life’s story and work.”

“This film delves into the life of the Olympic 400-meter hurdles champion Edwin Moses. On the track, no one could match him for a decade. Off the track, he left an even greater legacy,” said documentary producer and Academy award-winner Morgan Freeman.

