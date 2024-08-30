25 Years Ago ‘Atlanta Daily World’ Featured A 9-Year-Old Who Published Her First Book: Where Is Dr. Erica Austin Today?

In 1999, the Atlanta Daily World featured a remarkable young girl named Erica Austin, who, at just nine years old, had achieved something extraordinary—she published a book.

Titled What Every Child Should Know About Prayer From A Child’s Point of View, this spiritual guide for children marked the beginning of a journey that would see Erica become a powerful voice for youth empowerment.

Now, over two decades later, Dr. Erica Austin continues to inspire with her latest book, Poised for Greatness, and her unwavering commitment to encouraging young people to reach their highest potential.

Dr. Erica Austin’s story is one of determination, faith, and a deep-seated belief in the power of one’s voice. Reflecting on her childhood, Erica recalls how a movie, “Harriet the Spy,” ignited her passion for writing. “I was inspired by her passion for writing,” she shares. On the way home from the movie, Erica told her father she wanted to write a book. Despite initial skepticism, her father supported her ambition. “He took me to the local CVS, bought me a spiral notebook and a pack of pencils, so I went ahead and eagerly started writing my book.”

This simple act of encouragement led to the publication of Erica’s first book—a feat that was almost unheard of at the time for someone so young. The process wasn’t easy; it took nearly a year to find a publisher willing to take a chance on a child author.

However, when the book finally came into print, it catapulted Erica into the spotlight. Growing up in Atlanta, she found herself speaking alongside civil rights icons like Congressman John Lewis and prominent figures like Eunice Johnson, the founder of Ebony and Jet magazines. These experiences, Erica says, “started this legacy of just going after my dreams and encouraging other young people to do the same.”

Fast forward to today, and Dr. Austin’s legacy has only grown. As a motivational speaker, she travels the country, urging young people to use their gifts and talents to reach their highest potential.

Her new book, Poised for Greatness, is an inspirational guide for girls and young women. “It’s really the book that I wished I had access to during my formative years,” Erica explains. The book is packed with practical advice and personal anecdotes, designed to help readers navigate the journey of self-discovery and achieve greatness.

Her passion for empowering young people extends beyond her books and speeches. Dr. Erica Austin is the founder of Esther’s Covenant Root’s Abundance (ECRA), a youth empowerment organization she established at just nine years old.

The organization offers a variety of programs, including the Boys Helping Girls Leverage Their Voices initiative, which focuses on building confidence and public speaking skills among young girls, particularly girls of color.

“From a very young age, girls have been shunned from using their voices,” Erica explains. “This program educates them on the power of their voice and encourages them to use it to achieve impact.”

In addition to this, the ECRA Youth Entrepreneurship Academy helps young people turn their passions into thriving businesses. “We’re getting ready to bring in our second cohort,” Dr. Austin says proudly. “It’s amazing to see these young people transform their ideas into reality.”

Dr. Erica Austin’s journey from a child prodigy to a leading advocate for youth empowerment is nothing short of inspiring. Her work serves as a reminder that greatness lies within all of us—it just needs the courage to be unleashed.

As she continues to encourage young people to pursue their dreams with relentless determination, it’s clear that Dr. Austin’s impact will be felt for generations to come.

