Exclusive: 2 Chainz, PepsiCo Launch ‘Taste Of Tomorrow’ To Propel Black Representation In STEM

PepsiCo and 2 Chainz recently announced the launch of its groundbreaking initiative, “Taste of Tomorrow,” aimed at addressing the stark underrepresentation of Black professionals in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) careers.

Despite the rapid growth of STEM jobs in the U.S., Black professionals make up only 9% of the workforce in these fields. To help close this gap, PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation are investing $350,000 in financial support and resources for students at HBCUs, with a focus on those pursuing careers in food science and technology.

The “Taste of Tomorrow” initiative is part of PepsiCo’s broader mission to create flavorful futures for students at HBCUs by advancing STEM education and culinary innovation.

“Walking the halls of an HBCU, I saw firsthand the drive and dreams of young Black students. ‘Taste of Tomorrow’ is our way of turning those dreams into reality, especially in fields like STEM, where we need more representation,” the I’m Different rapper said. “For me, this partnership isn’t just business—it’s personal. It’s about paving the way for the next generation to step up and make waves.”

As Kent Montgomery, Senior Vice President of Industry Relations and Multicultural Development at PepsiCo, emphasized, “HBCUs are a critical pillar of impact, influence, and opportunity, nurturing the next generation of Black leaders. We are eager to continue our long-standing commitment of supporting diverse talent in our business and provide students with the resources needed to thrive in their careers and make a positive impact on the world.”

Research has shown that Black students often face barriers to accessing advanced STEM-related courses, particularly in public high schools serving predominantly Black communities.

These barriers, combined with a lack of representation of Black high achievers in STEM fields, have contributed to the insufficient growth of Black professionals in these industries. PepsiCo and the PepsiCo Foundation are determined to combat this disparity by providing funding and resources to HBCUs and their students through the “Taste of Tomorrow” initiative.

For the 2025 school year, the PepsiCo Foundation is offering $250,000 in scholarships to HBCU students seeking STEM degrees across nine institutions: Benedict College, Bethune-Cookman University, Florida A&M University, Hampton University, Howard University, Jackson State University, Morgan State University, North Carolina Central University, and Prairie View A&M University.

Beginning September 9, 2024, students at these schools can apply for the scholarships by clicking here. They’ll be awarded to those who demonstrate academic excellence and a commitment to STEM careers.

In addition to the scholarships, PepsiCo is investing $100,000 in STEM resources at Florida A&M University and Prairie View A&M University to enhance their programs and foster long-term innovation. These investments include bringing a Research & Development educational workshop series to both campuses, providing students with further access to cutting-edge STEM education.

“At the core of what we do at the PepsiCo Foundation is provide underrepresented communities with resources and access to economic opportunities that sustain and elevate their lives,” said C.D. Glin, President of the PepsiCo Foundation and Global Head of Social Impact for PepsiCo. “As a proud HBCU graduate and executive in a food and beverage company, my interest in this program is both personal and professional. By investing in HBCU students and supporting STEM education, we hope to inspire a new era of STEM professionals to not only change the future of this industry but provide long-term impact in their communities.”

PepsiCo is also infusing its signature flair into the initiative by engaging students and fans on-campus with culinary innovations from its brands, Pepsi Zero Sugar and Doritos.

The campaign will feature in-house chefs and food-science experts who will inspire students with at-home food innovation ideas. In addition, the initiative will host a variety of talent on campus, including rapper and entrepreneur 2 Chainz, an HBCU alum who is passionate about supporting HBCUs.

With the launch of “Taste of Tomorrow,” PepsiCo is not only working to create a more diverse and inclusive workforce in STEM but also driving innovation and progress in the food industry.

With this new initiative PepsiCo is poised to help the next generation of Black STEM professionals have the tools and opportunities they need to succeed.

