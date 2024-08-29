Review: Ice Spice Shakes Up The Coca-Cola Roxy With A High-Energy Performance

The Coca-Cola Roxy was recently the epicenter of a night to remember for Ice Spice fans as she brought her signature sound and captivating energy to Atlanta.

The venue was packed with fans eagerly anticipating the Bronx-born rapper’s performance, and they were not disappointed. From the moment the lights dimmed and the music began to pulse through the speakers, it was clear that the audience was more than ready to see Ice Spice perform.

The evening kicked off with opening acts RIOTUSA and Cash Cobain, who set the tone with their infectious beats and dynamic performances. The crowd, a vibrant and diverse mix of young people from across Metro Atlanta, was on their feet from the start, dancing and vibing along.

In between sets, the DJ kept the energy high, ensuring that the audience remained fully engaged as they waited for the main event.

When Ice Spice finally took the stage, the excitement in the room rumbled throughout the venue. The artist, who has quickly risen to fame with her unique blend of drill and trap music, delivered a fun performance that really resonated with the crowd.

Fans were treated to some hits off her recently released debut album, Y2K!, with standout moments including her latest single, “Think U The S–t (Fart).”

The crowd erupted in cheers as she also performed hits from her widely acclaimed debut EP Like..?, which had taken the music world by storm just earlier this year.

The project earned her spots on best-of-the-year lists from heavyweights like Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, and The New York Times.

Tracks like “Munch (Feelin U),” “In Ha Mood,” and “Princess Diana” had the audience rapping along to every word, showcasing the impressive fan base Ice Spice has been able to build in just a matter of a few years.

The energy in the room was undeniable, with every beat reverberating through the walls of the Roxy and every lyric met with thunderous applause.

For the fans who packed into the Coca-Cola Roxy that night, it was more than just a concert—it was an experience. One that left them brimming with anticipation for what’s next from an artist who is clearly just getting started.

