Innovative Solutions to Georgia’s Maternal Health Crisis

Dr. Truddie Darden, Medical Director, Amerigroup Georgia

Georgia is in the midst of a maternal health crisis that demands our urgent attention. The statistics are alarming and unacceptable: over 60% of maternal deaths in our state could have been prevented. Black women are particularly at risk, with a maternal mortality rate three to four times higher than that of white women. To make matters worse, more than half of Georgia’s counties lack primary OB/GYN care, leaving many women without essential health care throughout their pregnancy. These combined challenges have resulted in Georgia’s failing grade in maternal health outcomes.

Yet, amid the crisis, there is hope. Dedicated individuals and institutions are working tirelessly to change the narrative. One leader on the frontlines of this fight is Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM). Their groundbreaking efforts to address these disparities are making a real difference.

Last year, MSM launched the Perinatal Patient Navigator Program with the support of a nearly $2 million grant from the Amerigroup Foundation. The program aims to reach 130,000 expectant and new Black mothers and their families across Georgia, focusing on reducing maternal mortality and morbidity. A key aspect of this program is the creation of a rural maternal health residency program, bringing much-needed maternal care to underserved regions of the state.

What sets this program apart is its community-centered approach. MSM trains women from within the communities they serve – many who have their own childbirth experiences – to become health navigators, community health workers, doulas, and lactation specialists. This not only provides vital support to mothers, but also creates meaningful employment opportunities within the community.

Healthcare facilities across the state are integrating these trained navigators into their teams. Working alongside clinicians, navigators offer critical support, guidance, and a compassionate presence that can make all the difference in a mother’s care journey. Since the program began, 26 navigators have been trained, with 38 more currently in training. The impact has been significant, providing tangible support to those who need it most.

This initiative isn’t just a band aid on an immediate crisis; it’s about creating lasting change. By addressing the root causes of maternal health disparities, the Perinatal Patient Navigator Program is building a foundation for healthier communities across Georgia. The work is driven by critical data, but also a deep commitment to improving health outcomes for Georgia’s most vulnerable populations.

The Center of Maternal Health Equity at Morehouse School of Medicine was founded in 2019 to understand the severity and complexity of maternal health disparities, inform policy solutions, and support innovative research for interventions to reduce and eventually eliminate the disparities which threaten the health and well-being of mother and child, particularly during delivery as well as post-partum follow up care.

Amerigroup is proud to stand alongside MSM in this critical mission to address health disparities and improve outcomes for all Georgians. The program’s success is a testament to what can be achieved when organizations with shared values collaborate to tackle systemic challenges, like making motherhood safer in Georgia.

The work being done today will ripple through generations, ensuring that no mother faces this journey alone and every family gets the best start possible. If you are a mother in need of support or interested in becoming a trained navigator, please contact Amerigroup at (404) 752-1500.

We see you, we hear you, and we are here for you. We’re committed to turning this crisis into a story of strength and hope. By working together, we can ensure that every mother in Georgia receives the care and support she deserves, paving the way for healthier, brighter futures for all.

About Dr. Truddie Darden: Dr. Darden is a board-certified pediatrician and currently a Medical Director at Amerigroup Georgia with a focus on Utilization Management, working on health policies across the state. She was previously an Associate Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) and served as a faculty member for 29 years. She completed her residency in pediatrics at the Children’s Hospital of Cincinnati, Ohio. She subsequently came to Atlanta and began work for MSM when the medical school was still in its infancy. Over the years, Dr. Darden helped develop new courses for the residency program and taught numerous doctors as they entered the professional realm.

