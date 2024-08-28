Walmart Recalls Great Value Apple Juice Over Arsenic Concerns In 25 States, Including Georgia

Walmart has issued a recall for nearly 10,000 cases of Great Value brand apple juice sold across 25 states including Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico after tests revealed potentially harmful levels of inorganic arsenic.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raised the urgency of the recall last Friday, stating that while the product may cause temporary adverse health effects, it is unlikely to lead to serious or irreversible medical conditions.

The recall involves 9,535 cases of six-packs containing 8-ounce bottles of the popular apple juice. The issue was discovered by Florida-based Refresco Beverages US Inc., the manufacturer, during routine testing, which showed levels of inorganic arsenic exceeding industry standards. As a result, the company voluntarily recalled the contaminated batches.

Walmart quickly responded to the recall by removing the affected product from its shelves. “The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority,” said Walmart spokesperson Molly Blakeman in a statement. “We have removed this product from our impacted stores and are working with the supplier to investigate.”

Inorganic arsenic, a known carcinogen, is more toxic than its naturally occurring counterpart and can have severe health effects when ingested in higher concentrations. According to the National Institutes of Health, slightly elevated levels of inorganic arsenic can cause symptoms such as vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, numbness, and muscle cramping. However, the FDA has indicated that the levels found in the recalled juice are not expected to cause serious health issues.

Despite the recall, the FDA has not reported any illnesses associated with the consumption of the contaminated apple juice.

According to the FDA, the recall affects a broad range of states including: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia

As investigations continue, consumers are advised to check their purchases and return any affected products to Walmart for a refund.

