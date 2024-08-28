Donald Trump Faces New Election Tampering Charges Bringing the Total No. of Criminal Charges to 92 in 4 Cases

Another set of election tampering charges have been filed against former president and current presidential contender Donald Trump for attempting to change the 2020 election outcome. This latest set of charges has been filed by Washington D.C. federal prosecutors only weeks after the Supreme Court ruled that Trump had immunity from being charged while acting in his capacity as president. But the charges outlined in this latest indictment presented to a grand jury include evidence that had not previously been heard in the Jan. 6, insurrection case, along with four additional charges stemming from his attempt to overturn Georgia election results and intimidate Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger to find 11,000 additional votes to make him the winner of Georgia’s presidential election.

The core charges in the D.C.-based case remain the same: conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and to deprive millions of 2020 voters of their rights.

As of August 27, 2024, Donald Trump has been personally charged with 92 criminal offenses in four criminal cases. This total reflects charges related to Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, election interference in Georgia, falsifying business records in New York, and mishandling classified records after leaving the presidency. Donald Trump is the first former president in U.S. history to be criminally indicted.

In New York, Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Prosecutors proved that Trump was involved in an illegal conspiracy to undermine the 2016 election in connection with concealing hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. He will be sentenced in September.

Slightly over 1 year ago, (Aug. 14, 2023) Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis officially filed a slew of RICO charges against Trump and 16 of his cohorts suspected to be involved in election tampering.

