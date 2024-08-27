Kamala Harris’ Democratic Party Files Lawsuit Over Trump-Supported Election Board In Georgia

A lawsuit has been filed to contest the new rules created by Georgia’s State Election Board ahead of the 2024 Election. Kamala Harris backs the lawsuit filed by the Democratic National Committee, Democratic Party of Georgia and Democrats on county election boards.

The lawsuit states that the new rules go against Georgia law: “Under two rules each passed by a 3-2 vote, election officials must now conduct a “reasonable inquiry” prior to certification and permit individual county board members ‘to examine all election related documentation created during the conduct of elections.’ According to their drafters, these rules rest on the assumption that certification of election results by a county board is discretionary and subject to free-ranging inquiry that may delay certification or foreclose it entirely. But that is not the law in Georgia. Rather, election officials have a non-discretionary duty to certify results by 5 p.m. six days after election day. Allegations of fraud or election misconduct are then resolved by the courts in properly filed challenges, not by county boards in the counting process.”

The three Republican board members who are at the center of the State Election Board include Dr. Janice Johnson, Rick Jeffares and Janelle King.

Trump praised the trio on his Truth Social platform. “The Attorney General of Georgia MUST get moving on this. So must Governor Kemp, and the Secretary of State. …WE MUST WIN GEORGIA IN 2024!!!”

During the 2020 election, Trump allegedly attempted to steal the election in Georgia, according to a RICO case presented by Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis.

The RICO case centers around the 2020 election probe when Trump asked former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia.

During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

The Republicans on the Georgia Election Board are laying down the groundwork for chaos on Election Day 2024. Several Republicans across the state of Georgia would have the power to withhold the certification in this year’s election.

The lawsuit filed by the Democratic Party asks a Fulton County superior court judge to rule that election certification is a mandatory duty, certification can’t be delayed, and to dismiss the new State Election Board rules that would conflict with Georgia certification laws.

