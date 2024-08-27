Invest Fest 2024: Steve Harvey, 50 Cent, Lauren London, Stephen A. Smith Headline Two-Day Event

Thousands of Black entrepreneurs, aspiring business owners, and financial enthusiasts recently gathered at the Georgia World Congress Center for Invest Fest Weekend 2024.

The three-day financial literacy conference, hosted by Earn Your Leisure creators Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal, provided attendees with a unique opportunity to delve into the intricacies of business and entrepreneurship.

The energy was palpable as attendees, dressed in their business casual best, engaged with industry leaders, networked with peers, and absorbed valuable knowledge that could transform their business ventures.

The highlight of the weekend was undoubtedly the keynote address by rap legend and business mogul, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who took the stage on the final day. His session was a masterclass in resilience, innovation, and the power of mentorship.

In a candid conversation, 50 Cent shared insights from his journey in the music, television and business worlds.

He discussed the transition from music to television and film, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and adaptability in the face of rejection. “I pitched “Power” to all of the networks, and they were like, ‘No,’… But then I started wanting to do different things… And now, it’s turned into four shows in the universe that is the number one.”

The journey from rejection to success in multiple fields resonated deeply with the audience. 50 Cent’s transparency about his challenges, including legal complexities of navigating different industries, offered a rare glimpse into the mindset of a true entrepreneur. He shared, “I spent over $21 million in legal fees… and I still owe a million dollars a year in legal fees now.”

His message was clear, “Success is not just about talent, it’s about strategy, resilience, and the ability to pivot when necessary.”

Other notable people to take the stage included will.i.am., Steve Harvey, Lauren London, Damon John, Don Peebles, Pinky Cole-Hayes, Derrick Hayes Stephen A. Smith, Terrance J. just to name a few.

Invest Fest weekend was not just about the knowledge shared, it was about the community built. Attendees left inspired, armed with new strategies, and eager to apply what they had learned.

The festival underscored the importance of financial literacy, mentorship, and resilience in the Black community’s journey toward economic empowerment.

As the event came to a close, the echoes of 50 Cent’s words lingered: “It’s not about liking them or them liking me. It’s about what’s good for business.”

His words, a powerful reminder that in business, as in life, success comes to those who are prepared to keep moving forward, no matter the obstacles.

