Exclusive: How Nas’ Support Catapulted Founders Of Tech Company Breakr To Shake Up The Creator Economy

At a time when the digital landscape is continuing to rapidly evolve, powerhouse sibling duo Anthony and Ameer Brown have emerged as pioneers with their groundbreaking platform, Breakr.

This Black-owned company, backed by rapper and industry giant Nas, is not just another name in the tech space; it’s become a revolution, transforming how music, talent, brands, and influencers are discovered and shared.

Anthony and Ameer Brown hail from Queens, New York, and their journey from the streets of Queens to the forefront of the creator economy is nothing short of remarkable. From the outset, the brothers, who are both FAMU grads and members of Alpha Phi Alpha, recognized a significant gap in how creators and brands collaborated.

They envisioned a future where creators could operate on a streamlined, efficient platform. Breakr was born from this vision, with a mission to lay down the competitive and thoughtful foundation necessary for creators and brands to thrive.

In an exclusive interview with ADW, Anthony and Ameer opened up about their platform. “We had a very simple premise that creators are the future of media. We felt like working with them was too manual. To scale your work with them was way too manual. And so we feel like we’re in this era of Rockefellers and Carnegies, where that’s the future of media,” said Anthony.

The platform provides clients with a curated and strategic approach to finding the right talent for their needs. Whether it’s a local business in Atlanta looking for influencers with a strong local following or a global brand needing widespread reach, Breakr’s data-driven insights ensure that clients are matched with the right creators.

“We analyze and assess where the world is located, and we’ve mapped which influencers impact them. Our clients feel like that’s a superpower,” Anthony explained. “We originally started in the music industry, and now we’ve expanded way past that to brands, touring companies, small businesses, whiskey brands, text message platforms, political campaigns, really, anything you can think of where creators can help add value.”

In addition to discovery, Breakr addresses a critical pain point for creators: payments. Traditionally, creators faced long delays in receiving compensation, often waiting 30, 60, or even 90 days for their earnings.

Breakr revolutionized this by offering immediate payments, ensuring creators are paid within 48 hours of completing their work.

“We essentially created a single vendor Wallet. So instead of a major corporation, let’s say Nike, is working with, let’s say 2000 content creators from across the world. Instead of Nike having to invoice each and every single one of those creators, we’ll create a vendor form for them,” Ameer said. “Essentially, Breakr is the single vendor for all of our enterprises.”

One of the most significant milestones in Breakr’s journey was securing support from Nas, the legendary rapper and tech investor. As the first investor in Breakr, Nas’s involvement provided the company with not only financial backing but also industry credibility.

“The Nas story is a crazy one. He’s from Queens, just like us, and his belief in our vision was a major signal that Breakr was something real, something to pay attention to,” Anthony said.

For Ameer, it’s a full circle moment stating: “I started off my career in media planning and agency side. Around 2016 Tony and some friends introduced me to General Assembly, which was a coding accelerator. I learned how to code after college and took a professional boot camp,” Ameer said.

After doing some research for his application he realized that Nas helped fund the program.

“I wrote an essay that was called Silicon State of Mind, instead of New York State of Mind. And I wound up getting into the school. They paid $15,000 for me to learn how to code,” Ameer continued, “I wouldn’t even have learned how to code or be able to build a platform if Nas hadn’t invested in General Assembly. He literally invested in my life twice at two major inflection points.” Ameer shared.

This major collaboration was a turning point that opened doors to collaborations with other major artists like Future, Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug and countless others.

With Anthony and Ameer Brown at the helm, Breakr is setting new standards in the creator economy. As they continue to grow and evolve, Breakr is not just breaking barriers; it’s building the future of media.

About Post Author