In 2020, Donald Trump received 137,240 votes in Fulton County, while Biden received 381,144. When Trump was proven to be the loser, he allegedly attempted to steal the election.

Trump and 18 co-defendants are currently facing RICO charges for allegedly attempting to defraud voters in Fulton County during the 2020 election.

In an exclusive interview with ADW, Ben Crump reveals how legal action could be taken if Trump attempts to steal the 2024 election.

