Women In Media Presents: ‘Making Your Passion Your Paycheck’ (Video)

Join host Danielle P. Jeter as she sits down with the multi-talented Keisha Chenelle, an actress, artist, and curvy model from Miami, Florida. With Jamaican roots and a vibrant career trajectory, Keisha embodies versatility and talent! In this episode of the WIM Speaks Show, Keisha shares insights into her journey and offers valuable advice for women seeking to redefine success, embrace their identities beyond motherhood and marriage, and cultivate self-acceptance.

Keisha discusses her current projects and reflects on her experiences in Hollywood, on MTV’s WildNOut with Nick Cannon.

Keisha Chenelle discusses redefining success, balancing motherhood with personal identity, and embracing imperfections. She emphasizes holistic success beyond career goals, offers advice on maintaining individual identity while being a mother, and encourages self-love and acceptance. We just absolutely Keisha’s positive message and nice girl vibes! Tune in to catch a vibe from Keisha Chenelle’s empowering conversation on the WIM Speaks Show!

