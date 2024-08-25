‘Fight Night’ In The 404 Pays Homage To 1970s Era Atlanta

Peacock’s FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST made multiple stops in Atlanta over the weekend to celebrate the premiere of the new limited series ahead of its launch on Sept. 5. Based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, the series follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the “Black Mecca.”

On Aug. 21, FIGHT NIGHT IN THE 404 officially kicked off with a screening of the first episode of FIGHT NIGHT at the opening night of the BronzeLens Film Festival, with producer Dianne Ashford introducing the screening with a taped welcome video from Will Packer.

On Aug. 23, in partnership with Complex, Peacock hosted students from HBCU’s including FAMU, Spelman, Clark Atlanta and Morehouse College, for an advance screening of the first episode hosted by Complex’s Speedy Morman with a special appearance from executive producers Will Packer, Shaye Ogbonna, co-EP Kenny Burns, producer Dianne Ashford and actor David Banner (‘Missouri Slim’).

Students received custom Atlanta Influences Everything t-shirts and were treated to pizza by Slim & Husky’s while listening to music by DJ Thrice Groove. Several HBCU journalists connected with producers for an intimate roundtable discussion at the event.

Today, Saturday, August 24, Peacock partnered with eight local Black-owned businesses in Atlanta by offering throwback prices at historical and beloved establishments throughout the city, including Paschal’s and The Clermont Hotel, which are both featured in the series.

To spotlight the businesses participating, emerging local artists E.L. Chisolm and Yuzly Mathurin created four custom murals which can be seen at popular locations in Atlanta. Additionally, Peacock teamed up with the renowned car customization shop West Coast Customs and their student academy to build a replica of CHICKEN MAN’s 1966 Cadillac Calais, the car driven by Kevin Hart’s character in the series, which was seen driving around the city today.

