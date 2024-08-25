Dr. Claude Tiller Named Superintendent Of The RISE Schools

After an extensive nationwide search, the Governing Board of The RISE Schools is delighted to announce the engagement of Dr. Claude Tiller as Superintendent, effective immediately. “The Board is excited that Dr. Tiller has agreed to join The RISE Schools as its next Superintendent” says Lara Sterling, Governing Board Chair.

“Dr. Tiller has led transformational efforts within large inner city school systems, and we look forward to him lending his years of administrative leadership to the mission and vision of The RISE Schools.” Dr. Tiller’s experience has uniquely prepared him to lead The RISE Schools through its renewal as a central pillar of the East Point community. “I am coming to RISE because I believe in the transformative power of education that not only sharpens minds but also shapes hearts.

At RISE, we will continue to be committed to cultivating scholars who are not just academically excellent but also deeply compassionate, ready to lead and uplift their communities” says Tiller. Dr. Tiller was chosen from a wide range of candidates for his background, education, and dedication to challenging and engaging learners at every level. He has been involved in education since 1993 when he began his teaching career in Detroit, Michigan. Since then, he has served at a variety of schools as an assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent, director of finance and operations, ombudsman, and superintendent.

He earned his Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from the American College of Education in 2020. Dr. Tiller is eager to provide direction and leadership to The Rise Schools as it looks to the future.

“My vision for RISE is to cultivate an environment where our scholars can thrive academically while growing into empathetic leaders,” says Tiller. “Under my leadership, we will continue to foster a balance between academics and the social and emotional well-being of all students, ensuring that our students are equipped to be the catalysts for positive change both in their lives and in the global society.”

RISE is a free public charter school network in East Point, Georgia and comprises a Grammar School which serves grades K-5 and a Prep School which serves grades 6-8.

