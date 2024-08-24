Run With Maud Virtual 5K & Meetup To Take Place Today In Atlanta: Here’s What You Should Know

This year’s Run with Maud Virtual 5K invites participants to honor Ahmaud Arbery’s legacy by running or walking miles from anywhere in the world.

Those in the Atlanta area are welcome to join Wanda Cooper-Jones, Ahmaud’s mother, on the Westside Trail of the Atlanta Beltline as she completes her own Run with Maud Virtual 5K. Please note this is a self-supported run, so participants should bring their own water and nutrition.

After the run, Cooper-Jones and the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation will gather at Lee + White for music, remarks, and interactive activities to honor Maud.

This event is open to the public and media.

View Schedule:

9:00 a.m. Run/Walk Meet-Up with Wanda Cooper-Jones Meet-Up Location: Pavilion at Lee + White Street

10:45 a.m. Arrival & Check-in for the Post-Run Meetup inside Lee + White

11:15 a.m. Welcome and Introduction by Tim Jones, Executive Director of the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation

11:20 a.m. Remarks by Wanda Cooper-Jones

12:15 p.m. Honoring Ahmaud Arbery with a moment of silence and a communal activity

1:00 p.m. Closing Remarks and End of Event

Atlanta Track Club is a nonprofit committed to creating an active and healthy Atlanta. Through running and walking, Atlanta Track Club motivates, inspires and engages the community to enjoy a healthier lifestyle.

