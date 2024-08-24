NAF To Empower Atlanta Homebuyers At Invest Fest

New American Funding (NAF) will be present at Invest Fest 2024, the premier national event focused on Black financial empowerment and entrepreneurialism, set to take place in Atlanta at the Georgia World Conference Center from August 23 – 25.

The company will highlight its NAF Black Impact initiative for consumers which aims to change the “buying while Black” experience within Black communities.

On August 25, NAF will host an exclusive homebuying session for attendees. Mosi Gatling, senior vice president of strategic growth at NAF, will lead a 15-minute VIP fireside chat with Matt Garland, co-founder of Invest Fest.

This will be followed by a 45-minute workshop titled, “Keys to the Culture: Homebuyer Blueprint,” which will feature the NAF Black Impact initiative and the company’s efforts in promoting homeownership to Black borrowers.

Gatling emphasized NAF’s dedication to supporting Black homeownership, saying, “Our support for Invest Fest 2024 plays a crucial role in our efforts to raise awareness of NAF Black Impact and to boost homeownership among Black communities throughout the U.S.”

In addition to the homebuying session, NAF has planned a series of engaging activities for attendees:

About Post Author