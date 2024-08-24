‘Fight Night’ Spotlights Local Black-Owned Businesses By Offering Throwback Prices

Peacock’s “Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist” will be making several stops throughout Atlanta to celebrate the series ahead of its launch on Peacock on September 5.

Based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, the series follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the “Black Mecca.”

On Saturday, August 24, Peacock will be spotlighting local Black-owned businesses in Atlanta by partnering to offer throwback prices at historical and beloved establishments throughout the city, including Paschal’s and Clermont Hotel, which are both featured in the series.

Peacock is also partnering with local up-and-coming artists, E.L. Chisolm and Yuzly Mathurin, to design four custom murals around Atlanta to spotlight these businesses.

Additionally, Peacock has partnered with world-famous car customization shop West Coast Customs and their student academy to create a replica of CHICKEN MAN’s 1966 Cadillac Calais, which Kevin Hart’s character drives in the series. The car will be on tour through various stops of the campaign, including in Atlanta.

