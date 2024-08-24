Exclusive: Black Lives Matter Announce New Leadership At Kick Off With Invest Fest

Atlanta recently played host to an extraordinary evening with the Official Welcome to Atlanta Invest Fest & Black Lives Matter Meet & Greet.

The evening was more than just a networking event; it was a celebration of unity, progress, and the power of community.

The event was an invitation-only affair, drawing a select group of high-level attendees who were eager to engage with the new leaders of Black Lives Matter and the key figures behind Invest Fest.

Set against the backdrop of Atlanta’s vibrant cultural landscape, the gathering offered a unique opportunity to foster meaningful connections and explore shared goals.

Cicley Gay, Chairwoman of the Board of Black Lives Matter, set the tone for the evening with a powerful message about the movement’s future.

In an exclusive interview with ADW she shared: “We’re particularly excited to launch our refresh. We’re inviting people to visit BlackLivesMatter.com and learn about our strategic business initiatives and investments in the Black community,” she said. “This is an organization that is for the people, by the people. We’re building the largest philanthropic abolitionist organization to ever exist, and we want to ensure that people know who we are, allow us to reintroduce ourselves, and be a part of this movement that so many were involved in from the beginning.”

Gay expressed excitement about the partnership with Invest Fest, hinting at future collaborations that would deepen their impact with the youth. “The reality is Black people, particularly young people—I’m a mom of three Black sons—see our future. We’ve already launched an HBCU initiative for Black college students, and we have grant-making opportunities posted on our website. The New Black Lives Matter is not just about Black death; it’s about Black life and Black love.”

As the evening unfolded, attendees were inspired by the vision and dedication of the new Black Lives Matter leadership. D’Zhane Parker, will also be joining Gay as one the new leaders of the organization.

“I sit on the Board of Black Lives Matter, I’m the Senior Director,” Parker shared. “We decided to come to Invest Fest because we want to be a part of the community. We want our community to know that everything we do is for them.”

Other attendees included Civil Rights Icon Elaine Brown, Octavio Conner, Fractional CFO of Say Yes to Profit, Pastor at Infinity International Felicia Cunningham, Radio Tv personality Brii Renee’, Actress Ernestine Morrison and Atlanta Falcons OLB Kehinde Oginni.

Gay emphasized her commitment to philanthropy and the long-term sustainability of the movement. “I’ve worked in philanthropy for 25 years, and a lot of people don’t realize that when we talk about philanthropy, it’s not just about money. The reality is, the definition of philanthropy is an investment. So that’s what I’m bringing—heart, strategy, and a machine to fight with. We’re here for the long run.”

The Official Welcome to Atlanta Invest Fest & Black Lives Matter Meet & Greet was a reminder of the power of collective action and the importance of investing in the future of Black communities.

As the evening came to a close, one thing was clear: this was just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both Black Lives Matter and an energizing kick off to Invest Fest Weekend.

