Kamala Harris Makes History As 1st Black Woman Nominated To Be President, Now America Must Do The Right Thing

Kamala Harris set out on a mission to define herself on the final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention. With the world watching, Harris presented her case on why she should serve as the next President of the United States of America.

Harris took a moment to share her story beginning with her mother, Shyamala Harris, a woman who traveled to America from South Asia, and father, Donald Harris, a student from Jamaica.

She spoke about her early life, growing up in the Bay Area, raised primarily by her mother, and seeing herself as a protector of her younger sister, Maya, and her friends. When she discovered that one of her friends was being abused by her step father, Harris stepped up. “I immediately told her she had to come stay with us,” Harris said during her speech. “And she did. That is one of the reasons I became a prosecutor.”

The role of protector would play a part in Harris’ early career as a prosecutor and, eventually, attorney general.

Beyond giving background on her political rise, Harris laid out why she should be America’s next president, drawing a clear line between herself and the Republican nominee, Donald Trump.

“In many ways, Donald Trump is an unserious man,” Harris said. “But the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious. Consider not only the chaos and calamity when he was in office, but also the gravity of what has happened since he lost the last election. Donald Trump tried to throw away your votes. When he failed, he sent an armed mob to the United States Capitol, where they assaulted law enforcement officers. When politicians in his own party begged him to call off the mob and send help, he did the opposite. He fanned the flames.”

Harris continued, “Consider his explicit intent to set free the violent extremists who assaulted those law enforcement officers at the Capitol. His explicit intent to jail journalists. Political opponents. Anyone he sees as the enemy. His explicit intent to deploy our active-duty military against our own citizens. Consider the power he will have— especially after the United States Supreme Court just ruled he would be immune from criminal prosecution.”

But beyond going after Trump’s inequities, Harris shared her vision for the future. Touting the wins of the Biden Administration, and addressing local and global concerns.

“As Vice President, I have confronted threats to our security, negotiated with foreign leaders, strengthened our alliances, and engaged with our brave troops overseas,” she said. “As Commander-in-Chief, I will ensure America always has the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world. I will fulfill our sacred obligation to care for our troops and their families.”

When it comes down to Harris or Trump, there’s only choice as to who would properly move this nation forward. Trump has proven to be the worse kind of leader on all fronts. He’s belligerent, lacks vision, invokes hate, and only seeks to use the White House for self-serving missions.

While some Republicans claim that Trump would be better for the economy, the details and stats prove that he was not an efficient leader when it came down to those policies either.

But more importantly, he was horrid for the Black community. He’s appointed several Supreme Court justices and federal judges who have helped to take away the rights of Black Americans. The dismantling of Affirmative Action has already proven to be an issue on multiple levels. The number of Black students enrolled in PWIs have dropped this year. And the take down of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives continues to grow across the country. And even Black-owned businesses have been impacted. The Fearless Fund, an organization that helps to fund Black women owned businesses, is facing legal hurdles because Trump-appointed judges are claiming that it’s racism if Black women only give money to other Black women who own businesses.

Trump does not make America great, he reveals the true evil nature of many who reside in this nation. And a return to power for Trump would be the beginning of the end to democracy.

It’s now up to Americans to save the nation from disaster. It’s up to American voters to do the right thing.

“With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past,” she said.“So, let’s get out there and let’s fight for it. Let’s get out there and let’s vote for it. And together, let’s write the next great chapter in the most extraordinary story ever told.”

