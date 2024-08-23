Exclusive: Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Announces Niecy Nash-Betts, Billy Porter, Tamar Braxton Performance Ahead Of Celebration

As the summer heat intensifies, so does the anticipation for one of the most momentous events of the year: Atlanta Black Pride Weekend.

This year, history will be made as Atlanta Black Pride Weekend joins forces with Global Black Pride for the first-ever Global Black Pride in Atlanta, set to take place from August 26th to September 2nd, 2024.

The collaboration between these two iconic celebrations promises a weeklong extravaganza that will not only celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of the Black LGBTQIA+ community but also set a new standard for Pride events worldwide.

The 2024 edition of Atlanta Black Pride Weekend, in partnership with Global Black Pride, is shaping up to be a landmark event. The near weeklong celebration will feature an array of activities designed to honor the Black LGBTQIA+ community’s rich culture and history. From the Global Black Pride Village to the two-day music festival at Piedmont Park, the week is packed with events that promise to engage, entertain, and empower.

Special appearances by a star-studded lineup, including Jessica Betts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Billy Porter, Yemi Alade, and more, will elevate the festivities to new heights. Electric/Acoustic Rock Soul singer-songwriter Jessica Betts will receive the Trailblazer Award, presented by her wife, Niecy Nash-Betts.

One of the standout events of the week is the 3rd Annual Influencers Dinner, set to take place on Friday, August 30th at the Starling Hotel in Midtown Atlanta. Hosted by RockStars Production and Traxx Girls, this sold-out affair will bring together trailblazers, leaders, and influencers from across the nation to celebrate the accomplishments of those who have significantly impacted the LGBTQIA+ community.

The dinner serves as a fundraiser to benefit Global Black Pride Weekend and will honor individuals such as Rashad Burgess, Funky Dineva, and Congresswoman Barbara Lee for their tireless efforts in advocating for the community.

In an exclusive interview with ADW, Melissa Scott, one of the founders of Atlanta Black Pride Weekend, expressed her excitement for the upcoming week: “Partnering with Global Black Pride actually allowed us the ability to be able to curate that event. We have Billy Porter coming on Saturday, that’s a big deal. And then, of course, on Sunday, getting right back into the traditional Pure Heat Community festival this year. And we have Tamar Braxton performing as well.”

On Sunday, September 1st, Atlanta’s Piedmont Park will be the setting for the 12th annual Pure Heat Community Festival, a free “Day of Unity” that serves as the culmination of the week’s festivities. The festival will feature market and food vendors, live performances by celebrity and local artists, educational forums, and more.

Scott underscored her passion for the youth-focused aspects of the event, particularly the Youth Festival, which provides a safe space for LGBTQIA+ youth. “This is like, really my first time being able to dive in and connect with the youth in this way,” Scott said. “I’ve always wanted to give back to the community some of the things that were given to me, and this year, we’re making sure everybody has the support they need.”

Amid the celebrations, there is a powerful message being emphasized: the importance of voting. Scott stressed the significance of this year’s election, stating, “I personally feel like we’re fighting for our lives, fighting for our freedom right now in our own country, which is insane to me, but this is where we are. We have to do our part to make sure that this election goes the way that we need it to go, so that we continue our current freedoms, our current wealth and our success.”

To further cement the importance of voting, the week will include a Black LGBTQIA+ Political Leaders Summit and a political roundtable, providing attendees with the opportunity to engage with politicians and ask the hard questions that matter to the community.

These events are part of a broader effort to ensure that the community is informed, empowered, and ready to vote in the upcoming election.

Atlanta Black Pride Weekend and Global Black Pride have successfully sold out events, with an estimated attendance of over 175,000 people. This year’s celebration is poised to be the largest in the event’s history.

As the city of Atlanta prepares to welcome attendees from around the world, one thing is clear: this is an event that cannot be missed.

For more information and to stay updated on all the events, visit Atlanta Pride Weekend’s official website here.

