Derek Chauvin Transferred To New Prison Following Stabbing

Photo: Getty Images

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd in May 2020, has been transferred to a new federal prison.

On Tuesday (August 20), Chauvin was transferred to Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Big Spring in Texas, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons told PEOPLE.

The move comes after Chauvin survived a November 2023 stabbing by another inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona. Suspected attacker John Turscak has been accused of stabbing Chauvin 22 times with “an improvised knife.”

Turscak allegedly told investigators that he attacked Chauvin on Black Friday as a symbolic connection to the Black Lives Matter movement and the Mexican Mafia gang’s “Black Hand” symbol. He is facing several federal charges including attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

On May 25, 2020, Chauvin pinned his knee to Floyd’s neck for roughly nine minutes, killing the 46-year-old Black man.

Chauvin was sentenced in 2021 to 22.5 years in state prison on charges of murder and manslaughter in connection to Floyd’s killing. He also pleaded to guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights and was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison. The former officer is serving his sentences concurrently.