Why Beyoncé Should Perform ‘Freedom’ Before Kamala Harris Accepts Presidential Nomination At DNC

The 2024 Democratic National Convention will come to a close tonight after Kamala Harris accepts her party’s Presidential nomination. It’s a moment for Harris to make history while also stating her case to Americans as to why she should be the next leader of this country.

Prior to Harris’ highly-anticipated speech, there’s an opportunity to add a performance the will define this campaign.

When President Joe Biden announced that he would step aside so that Harris would become the Presidential nominee, Harris released her first campaign video with Beyoncé’s “Freedom” as the backdrop.

The lyrics of the song include, “Freedom, where are you? ‘Cause I need freedom, too, I break chains all by myself, won’t let my freedom rot in hell, Hey! I’ma keep running, ’cause a winner don’t quit on themselves.”

The song signifies the strength to keep moving when faced with barriers. Harris would break the ultimate barrier by becoming the first Black woman to be elected President of the United States. Beyond politics, it will serve as a moment for Black girls around the world to see themselves in the ultimate success of Harris.

Beyoncé has always championed women’s rights and inspiring the next generation with songs such as “Run The World.” If voters represent, Harris would be the leader of the free world.

Although there has yet to be an announcement on whether Beyoncé will perform at tonight’s DNC, her presence has already been felt at the DNC.

Harris walked out on stage to “Freedom” during a surprise appearance on opening night of the convention. And several delegates have honored Beyoncé by wearing cowboy hats and “Cowboy Kamala” sashes in reference to Beyoncé’s ”Cowboy Carter” album.

And some on social media have made speculations on possible appearance by Beyoncé.

“I want Kamala and Beyoncé to come out on horses. Fireworks. Simone Biles hits like 8 backflips, all while Morgan Freeman narrates,” @Justinsmic posted on X.

And @enzodeborja wrote, “I want Beyoncé going ‘she ain’t no diva and then Kamala immediately entering the stage when ‘Run The World’ starts to play.”

Expect the anticipation to grow in the moments leading up to tonight’s historic speech.

