Oprah Takes Aim At Vance; Stevie Wonder, John Legend Electrifies Crowd; Hakeem Jeffries Warns Against Trump ‘Spinning The Block’: DNC Night 3

Night three of the Democratic National Convention continued push the message of moving to the future instead of dwelling in the past.

Several key political figures and celebrities took center stage at the United Center in Chicago on Aug. 21.

Oprah, who lived in Chicago during the height of her popular talk show, made a surprise appearance on the DNC stage. She took a moment to inspire the audience to vote for VP Kamala Harris while also taking aim at controversial comments by J.D. Vance. Vance claimed that America is led by “childless cat ladies.”

Oprah criticized Vance by pointing out the mindlessness of his comment.

“Despite what some would have you think, we are not so different from our neighbors,” she said. “When a house is on fire, we don’t ask whose house it is. If the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady, well, we try to get that cat out too…Civilized debate is vital to democracy, and it is the best of America.”

Oprah went on to say, “Soon, and very soon, we’re going to be teaching our daughters and sons about how this child of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, two idealistic, energetic immigrants…grew up to become the 47th president of the United States.”

The DNC stage was also graced by several musical legends. Stevie Wonder gave a short speech, encouraging the crowd to vote by saying, “We must choose courage over complacency, it is time to get UP! And go vote..Are y’all ready to reach a higher ground? Because you know we need Kamala Harris.” Wonder then performed his classic hit, “Higher Ground.”

An hour later, John Legend and Shelia E would take the stage together to honor Prince, one of Harris’ favorite artists, with a performance of “Let’s Go Crazy.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries went viral on social media after comparing Donald Trump to an old ex-boyfriend who refuses to move on in life.

“Donald Trump is like an old boyfriend who you broke up with, but he just won’t go away,” Jeffries said. “He has spent the last four years spinning the block, trying to get back into a relationship with the American people..Bro, we broke up with you for a reason..Donald Trump can spin the block all he wants, but there’s no reason for us to ever get back together. Been there, done that. We’re not going back.”

Other prominent moments from night three included Kenan Thompson doing a hilarious SNL-like skit on the dangers of Trump’s possible “Project 2025” plan that would enforce an ultra-right agenda.

Former President Bill Clinton spoke and reminded the audience of the striking contrast between Harris and Trump. “I know which one I like better for our country: Kamala Harris will solve problems, seize opportunities, ease our fears and make sure every American, however they vote, has a chance to chase their dreams,” said Clinton. “Meanwhile, Donald Trump has been a paragon of consistency. He’s still dividing, he’s still blaming, he’s still belittling other people. He creates chaos, and then he sort of curates it as if it were precious art.”

And Harris’ VP pick Tim Walz, a former high school football coach, closed out the night by sharing his story and giving a speech that resembled something from “Friday Night Lights.”

“It’s the fourth quarter,” he said, comparing the election to a football game. “We’re down a field goal. But we’re on offense and we’ve got the ball. We’re driving down the field. And, boy, do we have the right team.”

Tonight, Harris will end the convention by accepting the Presidential nomination.

