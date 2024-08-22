Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Accepts VP Nomination, Calls for Unity and Action at DNC

Tim Walz with his daughter Hope on day three of the 2024 DNC (Photo: Facebook).

On Wednesday night of the Democratic National Convention, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz accepted the nomination as Vice President of the United States.

“Thank you, Vice President Kamala Harris. Thanks for putting your trust in me and for inviting me to be part of this incredible campaign,” he said. “And it is the honor of my life to accept your nomination for vice president of the United States.”

Amplifying the message that electing Vice President Kamala Harris and Tim Walz is like having a neighbor you can always count on, Walz used the word “neighbor” eight times in his 17-minute speech. He drew a seamless comparison between a culturally diverse neighborhood and the nation’s rich tapestry of individuals who represent all that makes America great.

“That family down the road, they may not think like you do, they may not pray like you do, they may not love like you do, but they’re your neighbors,” Walz affirmed. “And you look out for them, and they look out for you. Everybody belongs, and everybody has a responsibility to contribute.”

Among his many roles, having previously served as a high school football coach and public school teacher in his small hometown opens the democratic tent to Americans who want to see themselves, their values and their experiences reflected in a candidate. It was these very experiences that motivated him to run for Congress.

“It was my students who first inspired me to run for Congress.”

The Makings of a Good Neighbor

Gov. Walz’s electoral accomplishments showcase how he’s been a good neighbor throughout his 17 years of combined service across Congress and leading Minnesota as governor, from serving veterans to “banishing [child] hunger.”

“We cut taxes for the middle class. We passed paid family and medical leave. We invested in fighting crime and affordable housing,” he recounted during his DNC address.

“We cut the cost of prescription drugs and helped people escape the kind of medical debt that nearly sank my family, and we made sure that every kid in our state got breakfast and lunch every day.”

Walz intimated that the country could look forward to more of these neighborly duties within Vice President Harris’ plan.

“If you’re a middle-class family or a family trying to get into the middle class, Kamala Harris is gonna cut your taxes. If you’re getting squeezed by the price of your prescription drug prices, Kamala Harris is gonna take on Big Pharma. If you’re hoping to buy a home, Kamala Harris is gonna help make it more affordable.”

Missed Opportunity on Climate Change

Walz highlighted medical debt, health coverage, ascending the economic ladder, and reproductive rights as issues he’s been personally impacted by, which would be addressed in the Harris-Walz administration.

However, there was very little mention of climate change amidst catastrophic weather that has battered the country throughout the year. The 376 incidents cost the nation more than $2.660 trillion in 2023.

The Short, Tough Road Ahead

Underneath the joy and uplifting energy surrounding Gov. Walz’s speech, he echoed a refrain common among other speakers throughout the last few nights: this will be a tough road ahead.

“It’s the fourth quarter. We’re down a field goal. But we’re on offense and we’ve got the ball,” he said.

No stranger to pep talks as any coach would under Friday night lights, he laid out what everyone could do to win the election.

“Our job, for everyone watching, is to get in the trenches and do the blocking and tackling. One inch at a time, one yard at a time, one phone call at a time, one door knock at a time, one $5 donation at a time. We’ve only got 76 days to go.”

