‘Love Is Blind’ Brings Hit Show Back To Atlanta; Casting Singles Searching For Love

Are the dating apps leaving you swiping endlessly with no luck? Do all the promising singles in Atlanta seem to be off the market? If so, Netflix’s hit reality show Love is Blind might just have the solution you’ve been looking for.

The producers behind the wildly popular dating series are once again turning their attention to Atlanta, searching for singles ready to take a bold leap into the unknown for love.

The show, which has captivated audiences worldwide, takes a unique approach to modern dating by removing physical appearance from the equation. Instead, participants connect through deep, meaningful conversations—without ever seeing each other—until they decide to get engaged.

Imagine falling in love with someone based solely on their words, personality, and the connection you build over time. That’s the premise of Love is Blind, where singles enter isolated “pods” to meet potential partners. The twist? They never lay eyes on each other until after the proposal, when they finally meet face-to-face as an engaged couple.

From there, the show follows their journey as they live together, vacation together, and prepare to say “I do” at the altar—if they make it that far.

Atlanta holds a special place in Love is Blind history. The show’s very first season, filmed in 2018 and aired in 2020, featured singles from the city, leading to two memorable marriages.

Couples Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed, as well as Matt Barnett and Amber Pike, found lasting love through the unconventional experiment. Nearly six years later, both couples are still going strong, proving that love can indeed be blind.

Now, the casting team is back in Atlanta, along with stops in Miami, New England, and Columbus, Ohio, in search of the next batch of brave singles ready to find love in a pod.

If you’re ready to find your soulmate—or at least take a shot at it—Love is Blind invites you to apply here.

And if you know someone who’s perfect for the show but might need a little nudge, you can even nominate them by reaching out to the casting directors here.

Who knows? The next love story to captivate the world could be yours.

