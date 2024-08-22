Gunna, BMAC Launch $500K Guaranteed Income Program To Support 30 Atlanta-Area Families

Gunna, the Atlanta-born rapper known for his chart-topping hits, is now making headlines for a different reason—his commitment to uplifting his community.

On August 20, Gunna, in partnership with the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), announced a new initiative aimed at alleviating financial burdens for families in Georgia’s South Fulton area.

The Gunna x BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program is a groundbreaking effort that will invest $500,000 to provide 30 families in the 30349 zip code with a monthly stipend of $1,000 for one year.

This program is a continuation of Gunna’s dedication to his hometown. Through his philanthropic effort, Gunna’s Great Giveaway, the rapper has already made significant strides in supporting local families. The Guaranteed Income Program, however, marks a significant escalation in his efforts, providing sustained financial support and a suite of additional services designed to foster long-term stability.

“When I launched Gunna’s Great Giveaway, my goal was to uplift my hometown by providing resources that could make a tangible difference in at least one household,” Gunna shared in a statement. “Partnering with BMAC to introduce the Guaranteed Income program in South Fulton is a significant step toward enhancing these communities and transforming the economic landscape of the city.”

BMAC, a leading advocacy organization dedicated to achieving systemic equity in the music industry and beyond, is equally committed to the success of this initiative.

Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, co-founder and president & CEO of BMAC, emphasized the importance of economic justice in their mission. “Black Americans are too often locked out of critical opportunities and pathways to climb the socioeconomic ladder despite being central to every cultural and financial movement in this country’s history. Partnering with Gunna to bring needed financial relief and, more importantly, mentorship and other services leading to sustainable change is very powerful.”

The program is not just about financial assistance; it’s about empowering families with the tools and resources they need to achieve lasting change. Beyond the monthly income, participants will have access to services ranging from financial empowerment workshops to mental health support.

The Mayor of South Fulton, Khalid Kamau, has also thrown his support behind the initiative, recognizing its potential to address the economic disparities faced by many of the city’s residents.

“As Mayor of South Fulton, I am deeply committed to fostering economic opportunities and uplifting our community,” Mayor Kamau said. “The partnership between Gunna, BMAC, and the City of South Fulton represents a transformative step in addressing the economic disparities that some of our residents face. The Gunna x BMAC 30349 Guaranteed Income Program is not just an investment in our city’s future, but a powerful example of how we can create meaningful change through collaboration and innovation.”

The program is set to launch on September 18, just two days after the city celebrates Gunna Day.

Applications are now open for families in the 30349 area, marking the start of what promises to be a transformative journey for those selected.

About Post Author