Obama’s Deliver Fiery and Flawless Back to Black Speeches at DNC in Chicago

Following last night’s back-to-back speeches from former first lady Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama at the Democratic National Convention, Democrats report feeling more confident about Kamala Harris’ potential to beat Donald Trump and win the 2024 race for the White House.

The Obamas did what they do best, remind Americans, particularly Black Americans of the importance of voting and offering hope to those disillusioned with politics and the political process.

Addressing a capacity crowd back in her hometown of Chicago, Michelle Obama delivered a powerful and empassioned speech about the importance of leadership, empathy, and the need for a change in the direction of the country.

The former first lady scored big with a jab at presidential candidate Donald Trump when she sarcastically repeated the term “Black jobs” in her remarks referencing Trump’s demeaning comment(s) implying Black people should be limited to menial jobs, after first uttering the term during the June 27 debate with President Joe Biden and then referencing it again a few weeks ago at the National Association of Black Journalists Convention also held in Chicago. “Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?” she chided.

“His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who also happened to be Black,” Obama said of Trump’s treatment of her and her husband, former President Barack Obama.

“It’s his same old con: doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people’s lives better,” she continued.

Following Mrs. Obama’s arousing address, former president Barack Obama delivered the final speech of the evening after embracing and complimenting his wife for her comments. As Obama took the podium he admitted Mrs. Obama is a tough act to follow.

The nation’s first Black president told the crowd of Democratic delegates and political officials “hope is making a comeback” with Vice President Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, at the top of the Democratic presidential ticket. In a keynote address that was reminiscent of a speech Obama made in 2004 to the DNC as a relatively unknown young senator from Illinois which put him in the national spotlight and ultimately propelled him to the White House.

But last night, on Day 2 of the DNC, Obama described Americans as a people growing wise to Trump’s antics.

Trump’s bag of political tricks – spreading an “us and them” mentality – “has gotten pretty stale,” he said.

“We don’t need four more years of bluster and chaos,” Obama added. We’ve seen that movie. And we all know that the sequel’s usually worse.”

The popular and beloved President Barack Obama also got a dig in when he mocked former President Donald Trump and said he had a “weird obsession with crowd sizes.” Last nights viewing audience of more than 20 million exceeded the RNC’s reported viewing office by two million broadcast and online

The first gentleman Doug Emhoff, Harri’s husband and former President Jimmy Carter’s grandson, Jason Carter) both of whom expressed complete support for a Kamala Harris presidency.

