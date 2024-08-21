How Michelle Obama Read Trump At The DNC Like Only A Black Woman Can

In America, sometimes it takes a Black woman to be courageous for us all. From Harriet Tubman to Fannie Lou Hamer, Black women have stood at the forefront of justice, saying what needed to be said and doing what needed to be done at times when it mattered most.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama followed that legacy by giving a resounding speech at night two of the DNC in Chicago, calling out Donald Trump for all of his insecurities and deplorable behavior.

Michelle Obama spoke about how Trump’s attack on the Obamas led to racial hate during their eight years in the White House. Trump’s political career was boosted after he made false claims about President Barack Obama’s citizenship, inspiring like-minded racists to be more embolden to aim vitriol at America’s first Black President.

“We know folks are going to do everything they can to distort her truth,” Michelle Obama told a capacity crowd at the United Center. “My husband and I, sadly know a little something about this. For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us see his limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard work and highly educated, successful people who happen to be Black.”

Michelle Obama then turned Trump’s “Black jobs” phrase on its head.

“Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs,” she said prompting thunderous roars.

She continued by going after his policies that will have a negative impact.

“It’s his same old con, doubling down on ugly, misogynistic, racist lies as a substitute for real ideas and solutions that will actually make people’s lives better,” she said. “Because cutting our health care, taking away our freedom to control our bodies, the freedom to become a mother through IVF like I did. Those things are not going to improve the health outcomes of our wives, mothers and daughters. Shutting down the Department of Education, banning our books, none of that will prepare our kids for the future. Demonizing our children for being who they are and loving who they love look that doesn’t make anybody’s life better.”

Michelle Obama then broke down the true essence of Trump’s flawed character.

“It only makes us small. And let me tell you this, going small is never the answer,” she said. “Going small is the opposite of what we teach our kids. Going small is petty. It’s unhealthy, and, quite frankly, it’s unpresidential. So why would any of us accept this from anyone seeking our highest office? Why will we normalize that type of backward leadership? Doing so only demeans and cheapens our politics. It only serves to further discourage good, big-hearted people from wanting to get involved at all in America. Our parents taught us better than that, and we deserve so much better than that.”

She would eventually give Kamala Harris the welcoming of a person who deserves to be the next leader of the free world.

“That’s why we must do everything in our power to elect two of those good, big-hearted people,” she said. “There is no other choice than Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. But as we embrace this renewed sense of hope, let us not forget the despair we have felt. Let us not forget what we are up against. Yes, Kamala and Tim are doing great now. We’re loving that they are packing arenas across the country, folks are energized. We are feeling good.”

Michelle Obama concluded by encouraging voters to remain diligent as Election Day comes closer.

“Remember, there are still so many people who are desperate for a different outcome, who are ready to question and criticize every move Kamala makes,” she said. “Who are eager to spread those lies, who don’t want to vote for a woman. Who will continue to prioritize building their wealth over ensuring that everyone has enough. So no matter how good we feel tonight or tomorrow or the next day, this is going to be an uphill battle. So, folks, we cannot be our own worst enemies… Our fate is in our hands. In 77 days, we have the power to turn our country away from the fear, division and smallness of the past. We have the power to marry our hope with our action.”

