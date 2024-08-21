Benedict College’s First Female President Secures Extended Tenure In Historic Move

In a historic move, Benedict College has announced the extension of Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis’s contract, ensuring her tenure as the first female president of the institution through June 2031.

This decision not only underscores the impact Dr. Artis has had since assuming the role in 2017 but also marks a significant moment in the college’s storied history as an HBCU in South Carolina.

Dr. Artis’s tenure has been marked by remarkable achievements, including the completion of Benedict College’s The B.E.S.T. five-year strategic plan in just three years, a feat that exemplifies her dedication to the college’s growth and development. Her leadership has been instrumental in steering the college through challenges while laying the groundwork for an even brighter future.

In a recent letter to the Benedict community, Dr. Artis reflected on the institution’s legacy and her vision for the years ahead. “The DNA of Benedict College is what makes all the difference,” she wrote. “For more than 152 years, Benedict has served culturally, academically, financially, demographically, racially, and socially diverse people. Our 2023-2028 Strategic Plan, B2: Focus on the F.U.T.U.R.E., is a bold vision that encourages our community to think beyond disciplines and differences—not as a set of things to do, but more of a reflection of who we are, and defining what we should be doing.”

The B2 plan is a comprehensive strategy aimed at fostering a more inclusive campus, enhancing student engagement, and equipping students with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in their future careers.

Additionally, the plan focuses on elevating campus facilities and resources, ensuring that Benedict College remains at the forefront of academic excellence and innovation.

Founded in 1870 by Bathsheba A. Benedict, the college has a proud legacy as a woman-founded institution, and Dr. Artis’s leadership continues to honor and build upon that legacy.

The chairman of Benedict’s Board of Trustees, Charlie W. Johnson, expressed the board’s pride in Dr. Artis’s accomplishments and their confidence in her continued leadership. “We are exceptionally proud and fortunate to have such a strong leader guiding the College to higher heights and through the numerous challenges facing higher education institutions today,” Johnson said in a statement.

She added: “President Artis is keenly aware of the current issues students face, and she has demonstrated a deep commitment to providing students with formative learning experiences that prepare them to lead and succeed professionally and personally,” Johnson said.

With this contract extension, Dr. Artis is poised to continue her mission of advancing Benedict College, ensuring its future looks bright for this historic institution and the diverse community it serves.

About Post Author