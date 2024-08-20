Sexyy Red Unveils Controversial New Lip Gloss Line, And The Names Will Shock You

Sexyy Red, the unapologetically bold rapper known for her candid lyrics and daring persona, is making waves once again—this time in the beauty world.

Earlier this week, the St. Louis native took to Instagram to announce the highly anticipated launch of her new lip gloss line, “Northside Princess.” True to form, Sexyy Red’s debut beauty product is as audacious as her music, featuring a range of lip glosses with names that have left fans both amused and stunned.

In her Instagram post, Sexyy Red unveiled the vibrant pink packaging for her lip glosses, proudly showcasing the risqué names she’s chosen for each shade.

Among the lineup are glosses titled “C**chieJuice,” “Bootyh0leBrown,” “Nut,” “P*ssyholePink,” “YellowDischarge,” “Gonorrhea,” “BlueBallz,” and “SexOnMyPeriod.” The fruit-scented collection is a bold reflection of the rapper’s unfiltered personality.

“BO$$ LADY SPEAKIN. New and improved @sexyyred_products is back better den eva !!” Sexyy Red wrote in her Instagram caption, exuding excitement for the launch. “Introducing NORTHSIDE PRINCESS the brand @getnorthside. My first product will b my lipgloss.”

The lip gloss packaging, which features the words “Sexyy Gloss” in a playful red font, embraces a nostalgic Y2K aesthetic. While details about where to purchase the glosses and their pricing have yet to be revealed, the anticipation is already building among her fans.

Sexyy Red first teased her lip gloss line last September, dropping hints about the shockingly explicit names that would accompany the products. Drawing inspiration from her hit single “Pound Town,” the rapper’s lip gloss names are a direct extension of her brash lyrical style.

As expected, the bold names have sparked a mix of reactions online. Some fans expressed their surprise and hesitation, with one user on X (formerly Twitter) commenting, “She need to change a couple of those names,” while another wrote “Some of her songs are catchy but this is too much, I won’t be buying.”

Despite the initial shock, some of her supporters applauded her creativity and authenticity. “That’s actually a good idea. Her lips really be glossy as hell,” one fan noted.

Sexyy Red’s “Northside Princess” lip gloss line is set to be as controversial as it is captivating, embodying the spirit of an artist who is unafraid to be herself.

Whether you love it or hate it, one thing is clear: Sexyy Red is here to make a statement, and she’s doing it on her own terms.

About Post Author