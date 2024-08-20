Michelle Obama Set To Deliver Speech At Democratic National Convention

Photo: Getty Images

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is set to speak at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week.

According to USA Today, Obama will address delegates at the DNC on Tuesday (August 20) to rally support for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Obama joins a list of prominent Democratic figures set to speak at the convention, including her husband, former President Barack Obama. President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who is hosting the convention, are scheduled to deliver speeches at the DNC on Monday (August 19).

Former President Bill Clinton will also be making a speech on Wednesday (August 21) before Walz formally accepts his nomination for vice president. Harris is set to formally accept her presidential nomination on Thursday (August 22).

Obama’s addition to the lineup of speakers likely aims to create more buzz around Harris’ presidential campaign. The former first lady’s speech at the 2016 convention garnered attention as she famously declared, “When they go low, we go high.”

The DNC’s theme for Tuesday has been named “A Bold Vision for America’s Future.”