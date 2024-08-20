National News

Michelle Obama Set To Deliver Speech At Democratic National Convention

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is set to speak at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week.

According to USA Today, Obama will address delegates at the DNC on Tuesday (August 20) to rally support for Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Obama joins a list of prominent Democratic figures set to speak at the convention, including her husband, former President Barack Obama. President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who is hosting the convention, are scheduled to deliver speeches at the DNC on Monday (August 19).

Former President Bill Clinton will also be making a speech on Wednesday (August 21) before Walz formally accepts his nomination for vice president. Harris is set to formally accept her presidential nomination on Thursday (August 22).

Obama’s addition to the lineup of speakers likely aims to create more buzz around Harris’ presidential campaign. The former first lady’s speech at the 2016 convention garnered attention as she famously declared, “When they go low, we go high.”

The DNC’s theme for Tuesday has been named “A Bold Vision for America’s Future.”

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content