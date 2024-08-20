Gocha’s Breakfast Bar Earns Prestigious Golden Spatula Award 

Atlanta restaurant achieves culinary excellence and a flawless health inspection score

Gocha’s Breakfast Bar, a proven upscale breakfast and lunch concept serving vegan-friendly and southern-style pescatarian dishes, is thrilled to announce that they have been honored with the prestigious Golden Spatula Award for their Cascade, Georgia location.

While all businesses under the Gocha‘s Restaurant Group umbrella boast a perfect health inspection score of 100, including, Gocha’s Tapas Bar, Gocha’s Food Truck, and the Fayetteville branch of Gocha’s Breakfast Bar, it is the Cascade location of Gocha’s Breakfast Bar that has received this esteemed award. To view Atlanta New First’s Golden Spatula segment featuring the Cascade location of Gocha’s Breakfast Bar, click here.

The exciting news was revealed after Gocha‘s Breakfast Bar was nominated by a loyal viewer of Atlanta News First, marking a significant achievement for the restaurant group and its dedicated team. The Golden Spatula Award is reserved for restaurants that attain a flawless score on their health inspection, reflecting an unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness, hygiene, and overall excellence in food service.

“We are so excited to share the news that Gocha‘s Breakfast Bar has not only been nominated but has triumphed as the recipient of the Golden Spatula Award,” said Gocha Hawkins, Founder of Gocha’s Restaurant Group. “This award belongs to each and every one of our team members who consistently go above and beyond to ensure the highest standards in our establishments.”

Widely recognized as a significant honor in the culinary world, the Golden Spatula Award underscores Gocha‘s Breakfast Bar’s steadfast commitment to the well-being of its guests. With an unwavering dedication to providing a memorable dining experience, the award serves as a validation of the restaurant’s excellence across every aspect of its operation.

Customers and guests are invited to join the celebration at Gocha‘s Breakfast Bar and Gocha’s Tapas Bar and experience the award-winning service and cuisine that have earned the establishment this prestigious accolade. Gocha’s Restaurant Group is committed to making each and every customer feel at home as soon as they walk in the door with their modern and friendly atmosphere.

For more information about Gocha‘s Breakfast Bar and its award-winning offerings, please visit https://gochasbreakfastbar.com.

About Gocha’s Breakfast Bar

Gocha’s Breakfast Bar is located in Atlanta and Fayetteville, GA, providing locals and visitors alike with a modern, friendly atmosphere, exceptional service, and delicious, carefully prepared meals that “taste great and feel good.”

About Post Author