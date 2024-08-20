Exclusive: The Hawks ‘She LEADS’ Program Kicks Off 2nd Year With Uplifting Women’s Empowerment Summit

Recently, the Emory Sports Medicine Complex became a hub of empowerment as the Hawks tipped off the second year of their “She LEADS” Women’s Empowerment Program.

This day-long summit, dedicated to inspiring and elevating women across Atlanta’s professional and entrepreneurial sectors, stood as a testament to the power of female leadership and collaboration.

From 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., women from various industries gathered to engage in dynamic panels, fireside chats, and impactful discussions with trailblazers from sports, business, entertainment, and S.T.E.A.M.

The program wasn’t just an event; it was a celebration of stories—stories of perseverance, success, and the transformative power of women pushing beyond the barriers that once limited them.

One of the event’s most anticipated panels, “Understanding Your Influence,” stood out for its riveting dialogue on the power of women owning their narrative and stepping into their influence. Moderated by Porchia Marie, CEO and Founder of The P.M. Firm and Dope People Meet, the panel featured Neelam Thadhani, Artist Manager at Range Media Partners, Olympic Gold Medalist and Former WNBA Player Angel McCoughtry, and Power Book II: Ghost actress Alix Lapri. Each panelist shared personal stories of growth, from learning from mistakes to embracing vulnerability.

Alix Lapri spoke candidly about navigating the acting world: “I’m 27, fairly new to acting, and have made a lot of mistakes. But I think it’s important to show girls and women that it’s okay to make mistakes because there’s always someone to learn from.”

Angel McCoughtry added her personal perspective on perseverance, discussing her career-altering injuries and how she was able to leverage her talents from on the court to off: “I tore my ACL twice back to back. I played on the court for like, two to three years, she says. Following the incident she says: “I kept working with brands because my reputation preceded me. Being easy to work with and staying true to who you are matters,” McCoughtry said.

Thadhani emphasized the importance of sharing the lessons learned along the journey: “People want to see your thoughts, they want to learn from your mistakes. Again, going back to when I first started, I do have a lot of women that I could kind of look up to for guidance. So I think it’s made me want to empower other women a little bit more and just help and teach where I can,” Thandani said.

The conversation was as empowering as it was raw, with panelists encouraging women to embrace their stories, vulnerabilities, and growth.

Another highlight of the summit was a thought-provoking fireside chat between Camye Mackey, EVP & Chief People Diversity and Inclusion Officer for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, and Steve Koonin, the President and CEO of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena.

The conversation centered around the importance of allyship in driving women’s success in business. Koonin’s message was clear: leadership requires flexibility, understanding, and a commitment to cultivating an inclusive culture.

“We shouldn’t have to praise people for doing the right thing,” Koonin said. “Diversity of people is diversity of thought, diversity of access, and all of those go help build success.”

Throughout the day, the energy was palpable, with women exchanging ideas, stories, and encouragement. The Hawks’ She LEADS Program demonstrated its commitment to driving change by creating a space for women to flourish and uplift one another.

As the summit concluded, it was clear that the She LEADS Program has sparked a movement—one that emphasizes the power of women taking the lead in their industries and communities.

