DNC Night 1: The Moments Everyone’s Still Talking About

Photo: Getty Images

The first day of the Democratic National Convention was filled with notable moments all in support of Vice President Kamala Harris’ historic presidential run.

On Monday (August 19), Democrats gathered to kick off their convention in Chicago. Speakers, including President Joe Biden, attacked Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump’s policies, legal troubles, and morality while rallying behind Harris.

During his speech, Biden said selecting Harris as his running mate in 2020 was “the best decision I made my whole career.”

“She’ll be a president our children can look up to. She’d be a president respected by world leaders, because she already is. She’d be a president we can all be proud of. And she’d be a historic president who puts her stamp on America’s future,” Biden said.

Kamala Harris Makes Surprise Appearance

Photo: Getty Images

Harris, who is slated to formally accept her presidential nomination on Thursday (August 22), made a surprise appearance at the DNC on Monday.

During her appearance, Harris took the stage and made brief remarks, thanking Biden for his service to the country.

“This is going to be a great week, and I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible president, Joe Biden, who will be speaking later tonight,” she said. “Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation, and for all you will continue to do, we are forever grateful to you. Thank you, Joe!”

Harris shared a message of unity as attendees stood on their feet and cheered for the Democratic nominee.

“Looking out at everyone tonight, I see the beauty of our great nation,” Harris said. “People from every corner of our country and every walk of life are here united by our shared vision for the future of our country, and this November, we will come together and declare with one voice, as one people, we are moving forward.

“With optimism, hope and faith, so guided by our love of country, knowing we all have so much more in common than what separates us, let us fight for the ideals we hold dear, and let us always remember when we fight, we win,” she added.

Steve Kerr’s “Night Night” Gesture

Photo: Getty Images

Golden State Warriors and Team USA basketball head coach Steve Kerr delivered a speech in support of Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, while paying homage to one of his star players, Steph Curry.

“I’ll be getting out every day to help people get out to vote on November 5 and elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz as the next President and Vice President of the United States,” Kerr told the crowd.

“After the results are tallied that night, we can, in the words of the great Steph Curry, we can tell Donald Trump, ‘Night, night!’” he said, referring to Curry’s viral celebration during Team USA’s gold-medal game against France.

Rev. Jesse Jackson Makes Rare Appearance

Photo: Getty Images

Rev. Jesse Jackson, a prominent civil rights leader and former presidential candidate in the 1980s, made a rare public appearance at the DNC on Monday.

Jackson, 82, didn’t speak at the convention but appeared onstage in a wheelchair as other Democrats spoke on his legacy. Speakers credited Jackson, who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, for blazing a trail that helped Barack Obama become the first Black president in 2008 and led to Harris making history as the first woman of color nominated for the presidency.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Speech

Photo: Getty Images

During her remarks at the convention, Rep. Jasmine Crockett referred back to her viral “bleach blonde bad-built butch body” comment to Marjorie Taylor Green, joking that “alliteration is back in style” as she laid into Trump.

“Will a vindictive vile villain violate voters’ vision for a better America or not? I hear alliteration is back in style,” she said. “We deserve better. We deserve a president who can be a bright light in a sea of darkness. One who can pull us forwards, because we won’t go back.”

Crockett also recalled meeting Harris for the first time, growing emotional as she said the conversation gave her legislative legs “and I’ve been running ever since.”

Tony Goldwyn’s Opening Speech

Photo: Getty Images

Ahead of the DNC, Tony Goldwyn, who notably played the president of the United States on the hit show Scandal, was tapped as one of the convention’s celebrity hosts.

Goldwyn previewed the week ahead on Monday, saying Harris’ vision for the future would stand in clear contrast to Trump’s agenda.

“It is a message that’s joyful, not mean spirited,” Goldwyn said at the convention. “Public service — not self service, optimism and opportunity, not chaos and division. It’s a message that has woken us up to who we are.”

Hillary Clinton Hits The Stage

Photo: Getty Images

Hillary Clinton urged Americans to finally break the “glass ceiling” eight years after she made history as the first woman to be selected as a major party’s presidential nominee.

During her speech, Clinton said Americans who supported her in 2016 “voted for a future where there are no ceilings on our dreams.”

After she lost the presidential election to Trump, “we refused to give up on America. Millions marched. Many ran for office. We kept our eyes on the future,” Clinton said. “Well, my friends, the future is here.”

“I wish my mother and Kamala’s mother could see us. They would say, ‘Keep going,’” Clinton continued, invoking Shirley Chisholm, the first woman to run for the Democratic presidential nomination, and Geraldine Ferraro, the first woman nominated for vice president. “Shirley and Geri would say, ‘Keep going!’”

President Joe Biden’s Remarks

Photo: Getty Images

On Monday, Biden delivered a speech following a four-minute ovation of support. The president showed his support for Harris and Walz, remained critical of Trump, and recalled his administration’s achievements.

Biden also subtly addressed dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

“I love my job,” Biden said, “but I love my country more.”