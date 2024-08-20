Controversy Erupts After Dallas Black Dance Theatre Fires Entire Company, Artist Union Takes Legal Action

The Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) is facing significant backlash after its controversial decision to terminate its entire company of dancers for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

The move, which has prompted widespread criticism from the dancers’ union, the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA), led to AGMA issuing a “Do Not Work Order” on August 12, prohibiting any members from working with DBDT until a collective bargaining agreement is reached.

The mass firing came as a shock to the dance world, particularly because it occurred just after DBDT posted an audition notice for new dancers on its Instagram account. The dancers were notified of their termination via email only an hour after the post was made, a move that AGMA’s National Organizing Director, Griff Braun, called an “egregious” act of retaliation against the dancers for their recent unionization efforts.

“This is one of the most extreme cases we’ve ever encountered,” said AGMA President Ned Hanlon. “A Do Not Work Order is not something we issue lightly. What is happening to the dancers of DBDT, who stood united for a voice in their workplace, is simply unacceptable.”

The termination of the dancers followed their creation of a playful Instagram Reel filmed after a rehearsal in DBDT’s studio and parking lot. DBDT management cited the video as a violation of company policy, arguing that it misrepresented the organization and negatively impacted its public image.

“Because this video violates our company policies for use of our name, brand, and does not reflect the organization’s values, we had an immediate and negative impact on our public image,” DBDT Executive Director Zenetta Drew said in a statement to ‘Dance Magazine.’

However, AGMA and the dancers argue that the video was nothing more than a harmless and engaging post that did not merit termination. They wrote: “DBDT management has attempted to justify the mass firing by claiming that the dancers engaged in misconduct that violated company policies. However, the so-called ‘misconduct’ in question was nothing more than a playful and engaging Instagram Reel that the dancers created after rehearsal finished on June 21 to introduce their account. It is worth noting that the dancers received their signed letters of intent for the 2024-2025 season after this post had already been shared.”

For dancer Gillian Clifford, the timing of the termination points to a deeper issue: “To suddenly deem our video as an unsatisfactory representation of the company — seven weeks after it was posted — is blatant retaliation. Not to mention, the comments under the reel we posted are overwhelmingly positive. This is a textbook example of what it means to be unjustly fired.”

After unionizing on May 29, the dancers began seeking fairer working conditions and pay. AGMA has since filed several unfair labor practices claims against the theatre, seeking to hold them accountable for what they describe as “punitive” actions.

DBDT expressed regret over the outcome but ultimately backed their decision by stating: “We regret the impact these incidents have had on these talented dancers. Many of them have worked with us for several years. However, as a business we have to make the top-line decision of what’s most important.”

As the standoff continues, the future of the Dallas Black Dance Theatre hangs in the balance. With AGMA’s “Do Not Work Order” in effect, the organization faces mounting pressure to come to an agreement that respects the rights of its artists.

