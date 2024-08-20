College Park Mayor Bianca Broom Gets Support from Local Residents

The embattled mayor of College Park, GA is getting some much-needed support from the citizens of College Park, GA who take expetion to and are angrily protesting that body’s decision to censure the embattled mayor last week.

Mayor Bianca Motley Broom was described by supporters as “a mediator, she is an attorney, she is a brilliant woman,” said Keith.

A group of citizens supporting Mayor Bianca Motley Broom protested because they were upset with the council’s recent decision to censure her.

“They’re silencing the mayor, not to be able to give her opinion on deliberations,” said Keith, who showed up with the political group United College Park. He did not want to reveal his last name for privacy purposes.

They gathered before the council meeting in protest. This all stems from an Aug. 9 meeting that was shrouded in controversy. During that meeting, some were escorted out and even detained.

“It was a disgrace. A disgrace to the mayor, a disgrace to the citizens of the city,” said Keith.

We spoke to the council members who voted yes to the censure.

“The charter of College Park is a weak mayor system and that’s how we’ve been for 133 years,” said Councilmember Jamelle McKenzie.

In a strong mayor system, the mayor has more of a say and veto power.

McKenzie and Mayor Pro Tem Roderick Gay said Motley Broom is overstepping.

“The mayor does not participate in the debates. The moderator of the debate is not going to participate in the debate. If so, it’s going to be a hot mess,” said McKenzie. “We are here to do the people’s business. That is what we are elected to do, and that is what we will continue to do.”

Motley Broom’s supporters welcome her weighing in more at the dais.

“At the end of the day, we’ve got to come together and embrace the differences and find a way to get along,” said McKenzie.

