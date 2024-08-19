Exclusive: How APGA Is Leveling The Playing Field And Diversifying The Sport Of Golf

In a sport where diversity has long been an elusive goal, the Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) is changing that.

Founded in 2010, this non-profit organization has a clear and powerful mission: to bring greater diversity to the game of golf. Through professional tournaments, player development programs, mentoring initiatives, and outreach to inner-city youth, the APGA is working to change the face of golf.

The APGA Tour has grown significantly since its inception. With up to eighteen tournaments across the nation and over $1,000,000 in prize money, it provides an opportunity for golfers who often face barriers to entry in the traditionally exclusive world of professional golf.

Additionally, the Cisco Cup Bonus Pool offers an extra $30,000 for participants, further incentivizing competition and excellence. The transformative organization recently wrapped their Mastercard APGA Tour Championship.

One of the key players who has benefitted from the APGA’s mission is Philip Allen, an Atlanta native whose love for golf began when he was 11. His passion for the sport grew as he competed in junior tournaments across the globe.

His talents brought him to renowned destinations like Pebble Beach in Monterey Bay, California, Doral in Miami, Florida and Bangkok, Thailand. Now a golfer on the APGA Tour, Allen’s journey is one of determination, resilience, and community, deeply rooted in the mission of the APGA.

“I grew up here in Atlanta playing baseball, but when I transitioned to golf, it was William Lewis who really guided me,” says Allen. “Being part of The First Tee program and learning with other kids who went to various schools on golf scholarships. It kind of spurred me to want to compete and play competitive golf.”

After a successful collegiate career at Morehouse College, where he led his team to back-to-back SIAC titles and overcame significant obstacles to win individual honors, Allen took a hiatus from competitive golf.

However, his passion for the game never waned. When the opportunity arose to join the APGA, Allen knew it was time to return to the sport he loved.

“The APGA is doing now what I wish existed when I graduated college,” Allen explains. “But I’m super excited to see the individuals that are taking advantage of it, using it as a vehicle to get to the next step as they make their journey.”

One of the most striking aspects of the APGA is the diversity it brings to the sport. Allen, like many of his peers, can be seen sporting Black-owned brands such as Trap Golf, Blackballed Golf, and Eastside Golf, founded by two of his former Morehouse teammates.

The presence of such brands, combined with a diverse group of competitors—around 80% of whom are Black—creates a distinct atmosphere at APGA events, especially compared to the more traditional golf tournaments.

Allen further highlights how APGA puts Black golfers into position. “The caliber of the golf courses that we get to play on are similar to those that we either play in competition. Whether it be a PGA Tour or event, or even a qualifier to those tours,” Allen says. “The level of play that I’ve seen over the last two years, and its continued ascension— It’s only preparing every single player that finds a way to either win or put themselves in positions to win.”

As Allen continues to compete on the APGA Tour, his goals remain focused on consistency and improvement. “For me, it’s about becoming more consistent, finishing in the top third of the field, and winning tournaments,” he says.

He adds this advice for young aspiring golfers: “Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Find a community of golfers, get involved, and most importantly, have fun,” Allen said.

For anyone interested in the future of golf, the APGA Tour is a can’t-miss initiative. It’s more than just a series of tournaments—it’s a movement that is changing the sport, one swing at a time. Visit their website here.

About Post Author