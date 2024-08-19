DNC Marks a Pivotal Moment as Kamala Harris Takes the Lead

Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz speaking at a campaign rally at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona (Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore).

The Democratic National Convention starts in Chicago on Monday, but this year feels very different. After a surprising change in the Democratic ticket, the convention is ready to set a new direction for the party just months before the November election.

Vice President Kamala Harris is now the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden stepped down, dramatically changing the race against the Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump. Because of this sudden change, the party has quickly updated everything, from its platform to the convention materials, showing a fresh approach to its campaign.

When is the DNC?

The convention runs Monday through Thursday, with prime-time speeches and activities each night. While the full schedule isn’t out yet, it’s clear that some of the most influential Democratic figures from the past 30 years will be part of the lineup.

Where is the DNC?

Chicago’s United Center will host the evening events, while the McCormick Place Convention Center will be where caucuses, briefings, and other activities happen during the day. Even though this year’s convention is in a “blue wall” state, thousands of protestors are expected to come to Chicago to protest the Biden administration’s stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict. Law enforcement has prepared with de-escalation training.

Who Will Be the Prime-time Speakers?

Harris will be the main focus when she officially accepts the nomination on Thursday night. Her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, will do the same on Wednesday. Throughout the week, other well-known figures like former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton, and former First Lady Michelle Obama will also speak. With all the recent changes in the campaign, introducing Harris and Walz to the national audience will be a significant focus. Harris only launched her presidential bid four weeks ago, and she chose Walz as her running mate just two weeks after that.

How to tune into the DNC:

If you want to watch, the DNC will be livestreamed on its website, YouTube, X, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube with vertical streams for easier viewing on your phone. They’ll offer English, Spanish, American Sign Language, and audio descriptions. Major networks and cable news channels will also cover the prime-time speeches.

Looking ahead, the first big debate between Harris and Trump, hosted by ABC News, is scheduled for September 10. Walz will debate Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance, on October 1. There could be more debates as the campaign heats up.

About Post Author