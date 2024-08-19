Democratic National Convention Opens In Chicago: Why Georgia Will Play A Major Role

Thousands of political figures and national media outlets will converge in Chicago for the 2024 Democratic National Convention. The week of political festivities will culminate on Thursday as VP Kamala Harris formerly accepts the Democratic presidential nomination.

Georgia will play a key role at the DNC and will be a swing state on Election Day. This week, 123 Georgia delegates and seven alternates are traveling to Chicago.

In terms of star power, several key politicians from Georgia will be front and center. Stacey Abrams, Senator Raphael Warnock, Senator Jon Ossoff and Congresswoman Nikema Williams will all be present in Chicago.

Four years ago, the Democrats turned the traditionally Republican state of Georgia blue after President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump.

President Biden won Georgia by about 0.25 percentage points, prompting Trump and his co-defendants to allegedly attempt to steal the election. Trump currently faces a pending RICO Case in Fulton County, Georgia that has been brought on by District Attorney Fani Willis.

This election season, Harris has another legitimate opportunity to win Georgia. Harris and Trump are currently tied in Georgia, according to an AARP poll.

During an exclusive interview with ADW, Congressman Hank Johnson shared that Harris offers voters a clear contrast to Trump and that will motivate voters in Georgia and across the nation.

“You’ve got a contest between a prosecutor and a convicted felon still facing additional charges,” Johnson said. “The choice is clear. The contrast is vivid, and we just simply have to get our people out to the polls with the knowledge of what this election means, how important it is to our future, and I’m convinced that we’re going to win this election…We’re making sure that the voters understand what is at stakes and understand Harris and the Biden Administration, we have the strongest economy in the world. 16 million new jobs created and unemployment rate is at historically low figures, particularly for African Americans. More businesses started by African American entrepreneurs over the last three and a half years than ever before. The union movement has grown. Wages have grown. Wages have actually outstripped inflation. So people are doing better now than they were, certainly prior to President Biden coming in, when former President Trump actually lost jobs. His 2017 tax cut didn’t create a single job. Trickle down economics does not work.”

About Post Author