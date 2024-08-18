White House Initiative On HBCUs Names 2024 Scholars, 7 Georgians Honored

The White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) announced the 2024 cohort of HBCU Scholars, marking the 10th anniversary of this transformative program.

This year, 110 outstanding students from 77 HBCUs across the nation have been selected for their exceptional academic achievements, leadership potential, and dedication to their communities.

“For 10 years, the HBCU Scholars program has celebrated the exceptional academic talent and achievements of students at our Historically Black Colleges and Universities – a recognition that reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s determination to fight for our nation’s HBCUs and their immense contributions to excellence and diversity in higher education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “This year’s 110 outstanding students exemplify Black excellence – and fill us with hope for the promise of tomorrow. We couldn’t be prouder to support them on their journey.”

Since its inception in 2014, the HBCU Scholars program has been committed to recognizing and supporting the brightest and service-oriented minds from HBCUs. Over the past decade, the program has empowered over 500 students, providing them with invaluable opportunities for personal and professional growth, mentorship, and networking.

Currently representing 23 states and 11 countries, this group of HBCU Scholars were selected from a competitive pool of over 350 applicants. The 2024 cohort includes students from a diverse array of disciplines, including science, technology, engineering, math, humanities, social sciences, and the arts. These scholars have demonstrated not only academic excellence but also a strong commitment to service and leadership in their communities.

Throughout the year, the HBCU Scholars will engage in a series of workshops, leadership development programs, and networking events designed to enhance their skills and expand their horizons. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to connect with industry leaders, policymakers, and alumni of the program, further enriching their educational experience. Aligned with the U.S. Department of Education’s mission to Raise the Bar, students in this program are encouraged to lift their communities, unite others around student success, work to strengthen our democracy, and grow our economy.

A critical component of the HBCU Scholar Program is a partnership with NASA to foster innovation and opportunity for the cohorts. This partnership with NASA makes the Minority University Research and Education Project Innovation Tech Transfer Idea Competition (MITTIC), Through the Mini MITTIC program, HBCU Scholars will team with one another to developing ideas to commercialize technology derived from NASA intellectual property that can improve their campus and surrounding communities.

HBCU Scholars will also be invited to the 2024 HBCU Week National Annual Conference, held on September 15-19, 2024in Philadelphia, PA. This year’s conference themes are, “Raising the Bar: Where Excellence and Opportunity Meet.” During the conference, HBCU Scholars will participate in conference sessions designed to engage a spirit of innovation, leadership, and personal and professional development. Most importantly, HBCU Scholars will have opportunities to engage with one another, initiative staff, and partners to further showcase their individual and collective talent.

“I am delighted to announce the 2024-2025 HBCU Scholars representing 77 of our nations HBCUs. These students exemplify the excellence and leadership that is characteristic of the HBCU community,” said Executive Director of White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges, and Universities Dietra Trent. “I anticipate and look forward to our partnership over the next academic school year.”

Following the conference HBCU Scholars will be invited to participate in programs, event and monthly master classes designed to enhance HBCU Scholars professional development and create greater access to post-graduation opportunities within non-profit, business, and federal agency partners to help ensure that as a nation we remain globally competitive.

More information about the 110 HBCU Scholars’ activities will be provided in the coming months as they serve as ambassadors of the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Below is the complete listing of HBCU Scholars are listed in alphabetical order, by their state or country of origin.

Georgia Honorees

(Stockbridge) Jayden Williams, Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta, GA

(Atlanta) Robert Adams, Fisk University, Nashville, TN

(Atlanta) Matthew Dormus, Oakwood University, Huntsville, AL

(Columbus) Alexis Day, South Carolina State University, Orangeburg, SC

(Lithia Springs) Jacob Pearson, Fort Valley State University, Fort Valley, GA

(Marietta) Osoniya Wodi, Xavier University of Louisiana, New Orleans, LA

(Snellville) Khelsei Dorsett-Wilson, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Greensboro, NC

About Post Author