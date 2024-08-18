Usher, LL Cool J To Be Honored At 2024 BMAC Gala

Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) announced the star-studded lineup of honorees for the 2024 BMAC Gala, taking place on Sept. 19 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Hosted by entertainment and lifestyle specialist Kenny Burns, the annual event will celebrate passionate artists, executives, and activists who are pivotal changemakers in championing racial equity and social justice within their community, and who are using their platforms and resources to make a positive impact on society. This year’s esteemed honorees include:

Clarence Avant Trailblazer Award: LL COOL J

Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award: USHER

BMAC Social Impact Award: Scott Mills (President and Chief Executive Officer), Louis Carr (President, Media Sales), Constance Orlando (Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy), and Kimberly Paige (Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer) of BET Media Group (Black Entertainment Television Media Group)

BMAC Change Agent Award: Ivy McGregor (Executive Director of BeyGOOD)

BMAC 365 Award: Live Nation

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this year’s honorees who have utilized their talents, platforms and resources to create a positive and meaningful impact in social and racial justice globally,” said Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, BMAC’s Co-Founder, President and CEO. “This year’s Gala comes at a pivotal time for our industry and country. It is more important than ever to recognize these incredible accomplishments and unite the entertainment industry to use our collective voice in inspiring imperative change.”

“To be receiving this award from an organization that is making such big moves for racial equity and justice within the music industry is an honor,” said LL COOL J. “Clarence Avant was a true legend. He and I were both inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame the same year and he was a father figure to me, so it’s a full circle moment and feels truly special.”

The annual BMAC Gala celebrates individuals and organizations who are helping to fuel BMAC’s mission of furthering racial equity and economic justice. Since BMAC’s inception in 2020, the organization has doubled down on its efforts to create systemic change within communities, driving towards policy change that uplifts generations.

Recent initiatives include guaranteed income and mentorship programs that provide financial resources, paid internships and full-time jobs, and more to help support the next generation of Black creatives; Reports like Three Chords and the Actual Truth that serve as a call to action to Music Row to commit to change and equity in the music industry; Supporting policy change like the CREATE Art Act, NO FAKES Act, RAP ACT, and SAG-AFTRA’s Sound Recording Deal; Co-covening the first ever congressional briefing on racial equity legislation; among others.

Timed to the Gala in September, BMAC will also be releasing the third edition of its highly-anticipated Music Industry Action Report Card, which is a measure of accountability for how the music industry and its leaders have taken action to elevate Black employees and contribute to racial justice initiatives.

Previous BMAC Gala honorees have included H.E.R., Lil Baby, Lizzo, The Weeknd, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, Keke Palmer, Jermaine Dupri, Jon Platt, The Recording Academy and more. The 2024 Black Music Action Coalition Gala is produced by Donna Grecco for Primary Wave and Rikki Hughes for Magic Lemonade, and presented by Live Nation with support from partner Variety. This year’s Gala will also feature BMAC’s inaugural auction in partnership with Julien’s Auctions, the premiere celebrity auction house, adding an exciting new element to the evening’s festivities. James Beard Award nominee Chef Deborah VanTrece of VanTrece Hospitality Group will be curating the menu for the evening.

