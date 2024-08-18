Black-Owned Family Company Educates, Entertains Children With ‘Glowberry Bears’

Midas Well Entertainment presents the Glowberry Bears. Founded by Robert Burgess Sr., this family-owned company has taken the beloved characters from the pages of hit books and expanded their universe with a charming array of merchandise and animations.

Glowberry Bears isn’t just a story; it’s a glowing beacon of creativity and family values that’s illuminating hearts and homes alike. The Legend of Little Glow introduced readers to the magical Glowberry Island and the beloved Glowberry Bear, Little Glow, in a tale of friendship and self-discovery. Now, the adventure will glow even brighter with new products and animated stories, expanding the Glowberry Bears’ universe in exciting new directions.

Glowberry Bears not only entertains but also educates, teaching children valuable life lessons through engaging storytelling and vibrant animations. The initiative underscores the importance of family, creativity, and moral development, making it a perfect tool for parents seeking enriching content for their children. “In 2019, my wife (Cynthia) and I and our two sons and daughter (Robert Jr, Jared and Candace) joined forces to take Midas Well to new heights.” said Robert Burgess, CEO Midas Well. “

Cynthia brings knowledge on bringing products to market and marketing. Robert Jr studied Film and Video and is a talented screenwriter. Candace is a singer/songwriter and has a background in Project Management and Jared is the ultimate gamer and is also a talented writer.

With everyone’s talents combined, Midas Well has all its bases covered – from TV to movies, from books to games and music, and from concept to market, each member of the family has their finger on the pulse of a creative avenue that Midas Well will pursue.” The Glowberry Bears products are available on the official website, inviting everyone to join the Glowberry family and embark on enchanting adventures.

