Isaac Hayes’ Estate Officially Sues Donald Trump For Unauthorized Use Of Songs

The estate of Isaac Hayes has officially sued Donald Trump for unauthorized use of songs. Hayes’ son, Isaac Hayes III, released a statement via social media on Aug. 16.

“The deadline has passed, so as of 5:59 p.m. EST, the estate of Isaac Hayes has filed a lawsuit in United States Federal Court, Northern District against Donald J. Trump, the RNC, Donald J. Trump for President Inc., ” Hayes III wrote.

The Trump campaign allegedly used music from R&B legend Isaac Hayes without authorization and now the estate is demanding that the former president pay up.

Last week, the Hayes estate demanded Trump pay $3 million and cease playing the songs at his rallies. From 2022 to 2024, the estate says Trump infringed on the copyrights of Hayes’ catalogue 134 times. Trump often uses “Hold On, I’m Coming” when at his rallies. The song was performed by Sam & Dave and written by Hayes.

If demands were not met, the estate said it would “take all legal action required to enforce the infringed upon intellectual property rights, including but not limited to sending third party take down requests and/or federal litigation.”

Hayes’ son, Atlanta nativer Isaac Hayes III, took aim at Trump on social media. “Donald Trump epitomizes a lack of integrity and class,” Hayes wrote. “Not only through his continuous use of my father’s music without permission but also through his history of sexual abuse against women and his racist rhetoric,” Hayes III wrote. “This behavior will no longer be tolerated, and we will take swift action to put an end to it.”

The Hayes estate is not the only musicians who are upset with the Trump campaign for unauthorized use of songs. Last week, Celine Dion blasted Trump for using her song, “My Heart Will Go On.”

“In no way is this use authorized and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use,” Dion wrote. “And really, that song?”

About Post Author