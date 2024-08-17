Black-Owned ‘Math N’ More’ Champions Math Excellence While Growing Diversity In STEM Education

With the current shortage of Black male educators in STEM standing at only 2% nationwide, Math N’ More, an acute mathematics nonprofit organization offering grade-level matriculation solutions, increases in student confidence and incentives for math learning to scholars K-12 as well as exceptional educational learners, is dedicated to improving those numbers in the classroom.

The brainchild of founder Dr. Christopher Roblész, Math N’ More stands out as a beacon of inspiration, excellence and dedication for scholars interested in pursuing careers in Science, Technology, Education and Math (STEM).

Math N’ More was founded to tackle the achievement gap in math education, especially for underserved youth. While 40% of minority scholars express interest in STEM fields, only 3% pursue them due to inadequate foundational math skills. The U.S. Department of Education reports that 84% of Black students lack proficiency in mathematics. Another stunning statistic shows that nationwide, teachers report that up to 40% of their students perform below grade level in math while 64% of elementary scholars, 70% of middle school scholars, 60% of high school scholars in the Metro Atlanta area are not proficient in mathematics.

“Every scholar has the potential to excel in math. Math N’ More aims to debunk the myth that ‘I’m not a math person’ mentality by increasing productivity, engagement, and academic environment in and out of the math classroom,” stated Dr. Roblész. “My goal is to show we are all math people by providing our scholars returning back-to-school and beyond with the support and strategies they need to succeed regardless of their starting point.”

The organization’s title MATH stands for Mentorship, Arithmetic, Thoughtfulness, and Hard Work, providing students with comprehensive support and a dedicated teaching environment in their mathematical journey. With Dr. Roblesz being part of the 2% of black male educators, Math N’ More recognizes that representation matters, with goals is to collectively introduce more Black educators, mathematicians and STEM-curious scholars into the workforce.

About Post Author