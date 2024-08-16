Tracy Martin Delivers Keynote Commencement Address at Father Incorporated’s Next Level Fatherhood Graduation at Pittsburgh Yards

Trayvon Martin’s father joined Fathers Incorporated to celebrate 40 dads for

completing Gentle Warriors Academy’s powerful and effective fatherhood training program

The Gentle Warriors Academy (GWA), the service delivery arm of Fathers Incorporated (FI), a not for profit working to build stronger families and communities, one father at a time, graduated 40 fathers who have been participating in 7 weeks of virtual classes in its “Next Level Fatherhood” and “Next Level Life Skills” programs. FI’s “Next Level” programs are designed to empower, add value and transform dads to contribute to the strengthening of their children and families and are designed to help adult fathers learn and incorporate practices and behaviors for managing the responsibilities of being parents/co-parents and partners.

During the two-hour ceremony held on the lawn at Pittsburgh Yards, a former graduate who has been in their shoes welcomed the graduating class, while Kenneth Braswell, CEO of Fathers Incorporated offered praise and encouraging words on behalf of the organization, graduates heard from one of their peers during a valedictorian address and was closed out by a powerful and personal keynote address by community activist Tracy Martin, the father of Trayvon Martin. Trayvon was tragically killed at the hands of neighborhood watch captain George Zimmerman in 2012, and since then, Tracy has dedicated his life to transforming tragedy into change and has become a community activist and author with Trayvon’s mother, Sybrina Fulton.

Ranging in age from 18 to 54, the fathers have completed fatherhood-centered curriculum that has been taking place two hours each week since June 3, 2024. The “Next Level Fatherhood” and “Next Level Life Skills” curriculum and subsequent training were facilitated by Bruce Griggs, a former probation officer and community activist, James “Beau” Gaudreau, who has been facilitating the curriculum for 4 years, and Dr. Juan Baxter a Therapist and Motivational Speaker. The content and approach are adapted from research and evidence-informed Fathers Incorporated trainings to ensure comprehensive and culturally relevant programming geared towards parents in low-income communities.The modules focused on, but weren’t limited to:

Self-Assessment/Readiness Expectations + Prioritizing Systems Management Consistency Conflict Resolution Responsibility Visioning Communication Emotional Wellness Temperament Integrity Masculinity

“We celebrated not only a graduation but a profound journey of commitment, transformation and courage,” says Kenneth Braswell, founder and CEO, FI. “Each father who graduated has made a commitment towards rewriting their story for themselves and their children and families. As they step forward from this day, they carry not just a certificate but a public recognition and renewed commitment to their role as irreplaceable figures in their family’s lives.”

The program was made possible by a five-year Healthy Marriage Promotion and Responsible Fatherhood (FIRE) Grant awarded in 2020 from the Administration of Children and Families office of Family Assistance (OFA). The 7-week curriculum focuses on improving the fathers’ parenting skills, improving life skills, and helping fathers understand their role in promoting healthy children and families. This 5-year grant will allow FI to serve more than 900 fathers in the 7 counties (Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Cobb, Clayton, Henry, Rockdale) in the metro Atlanta area. To date, the Gentle Warriors Academy has served 833 fathers.

“We all could use some parenting training, and there are some who may need a little more than others based on some conditions beyond their control, and that’s why Gentle Warriors Academy’s sole purpose is to provide skills training to our dads who raise their hands to be more effective fathers and coparents,” says Javin Foreman, project director for Gentle Warriors Academy. “We are committed to ensuring they have the tools and skills they need to be powerful and connected dads and partners, the knowledge they need to establish their rights, and overall, understand the positive impact of present and active fatherhood on their child, family and community.”

Gentle Warrior Academy graduates also have access to Fathers Incorporated resources including case managers, life coaches, legitimation workshops with volunteer attorneys (the unwed father’s first step in establishing their paternal rights), navigators and more to support their success. This is the fourth cohort of this grant for 2024.

About Fathers Incorporated

fathersincorporated.com . Fathers Incorporated (FI) works to change the current societal and cultural definition of family to be inclusive of fathersand works collaboratively with organizations around the country to identify and advocate for social and legislative changes that lead to healthy father involvement with children, regardless of the father’s marital status, economic status or geographic location. To learn more, go to

