How The ‘Vote HBCU Program’ Is Igniting a Wave of Voter Registrations on College Campuses

In a bold effort to empower the next generation of Black leaders, HeadCount and Xceleader have teamed up for a nationwide voter registration campaign aimed at students attending HBCUs.

Their initiative, dubbed the Vote HBCU Program, aims to register thousands of new voters in 2024 while educating students on the power of their voices and the importance of civic engagement.

As part of this movement, the 2024 program will feature the “Say It Louder” tour—a series of block party events across 40 HBCU campuses designed to energize students about voting. The tour will include panel discussions that explore the issues most important to students and their communities, from economic disparities to social justice concerns.

By making voter registration engaging and exciting, HeadCount and Xceleader hope to create a culture of advocacy and activism on campuses nationwide.

Central to this effort is a new fellowship program that trains and supports student organizers. These organizers will receive stipends and take part in a two-day seminar where they’ll learn the skills needed to lead the voter registration drives on their campuses.

HeadCount’s Executive Director, Lucille Wenegieme, explained that this initiative comes at a crucial moment in American democracy, saying, “We are at a pivotal moment where the voices of young voters, especially from historically underrepresented communities, can shape the future of our democracy.”

The Vote HBCU program is about more than just getting students to the polls. It’s designed to develop leadership skills, provide mentorship, and instill a deeper understanding of the political process. “This is about empowering students to become advocates for their communities and to understand the power they hold,” Wenegieme added.

Since its inception in 2020, the program has already registered 3,000 new voters, and with its expansion, that number is expected to grow substantially.

Xceleader’s co-founder, Tevon Blair, emphasized the historical significance of civic engagement within the HBCU community. “HBCU students and alumni have always played a powerful role in historic movements that have moved our nation forward,” Blair said. “Vote HBCU will ensure that students across the country are educated, mobilized, and empowered to make informed decisions that will impact their communities.”

Support for this initiative doesn’t stop at HeadCount and Xceleader. The Divine Nine fraternity and sorority chapters at HBCUs are also mobilizing to boost voter registration.

Tiffany Hefney, President of the Rock Hill chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, stressed the importance of ongoing civic engagement. “Voter registration is a critical first step in our democratic process,” she explained. “Our communities need to have the information, whether you’re in the Democratic Party or the Republican Party.”

The “Say It Louder” tour launches today at Virginia State University and wraps up on September 17 at Fort Valley State University, further building momentum for an election that will have a profound impact on the future of the country.

