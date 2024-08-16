Exclusive: Ludacris Hosts Summertime Cookout In Collaboration With Atlanta’s Black Restaurant Week, Stella Artois

Ludacris recently brought the summertime vibes to Atlanta with an exclusive cookout in collaboration with Atlanta’s Black Restaurant Week and Stella Artois.

Held at Piedmont Park, the cookout highlighted several Black-owned restaurants in the Atlanta area.

The pop-up dining event spotlighted Atlanta’s vibrant food scene and rich musical history, with a lineup of restaurants curated by Ludacris.

The event was one of five pop-up dining events in the series, and fans can enter to win spots at the remaining events – including the Sept. 19 event featuring Ludacris – by entering Stella Artois’ ‘Let’s do Dinner Summer Series’ sweepstakes.

Ludacris spoke with attendees and shed light on the importance of Atlanta’s Black Restaurant Week and his collaboration with Stella Artois.

“This is what it’s all about,” Ludacris said. “It’s about good food. It’s about good people. Everybody dancing. It’s about culture. It’s about fun. So thank you, Stella. You see what they did. I just want to say I’m having a lot of fun. There are more events that are going on in New York. There’s an event in Chicago. And Black Restaurant Week. This is the eighth year. Thank you again to all the vendors, everybody that participated. We’re just here trying to spread the word and continue to promote this as much as possible, because people need to know about Black Restaurant Week. It’s extremely important to showcase all of the hard work and all of the chefs and all of the people that curate such great food, and especially in this city of Atlanta, which is a melting pot. It’s a place that has been trendsetters for the past 20 years and beyond. So let’s just keep that going.”

Black Restaurant Week creates awareness of Black-owned culinary businesses. Through collaborations with corporations and community partners, Black Restaurant Week organizes culinary events and marketing campaigns, shedding light on small culinary businesses that often struggle with limited funds and resources.

Black Restaurant Week also showcases the diverse offerings of the culinary industry such as catering services, food trucks, and culinary products. This comprehensive approach provides broader exposure to the richness of the Black culinary scene, an integral component of American culture.

About Post Author