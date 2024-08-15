Usher Reschedules All Atlanta Shows: Here’s What You Should Know

Usher’s highly-anticipated return to Atlanta has been postponed. This week, the R&B legend was set to headline three shows at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Fans were shocked after he announced the cancellation of the Aug. 14 show. Initially, the shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday were set go on as planned.

However, Usher recently released a statement announcing the cancellation of all shows in Atlanta.

In a statement issued on social media, Usher shared the reason as to why the shows will be rescheduled.

Earlier this week, I suffered an injury to my neck while rehearsing to provide my fans with the greatest USHER show of all time.

“My hope was that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night. Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week. The good news is that the doctors are saying that with appropriate rest and treatment, I should be ready to commence the tour in Washington DC on August 20th.

“I love my fans and thank you for understanding that this injury must be healed so that I can give you the 100% excellence that you expect from an USHER show and that I will be on Wage in your city very soon.

“The Atlanta dates have already been rescheduled at State Farm Arena as follows:

“August 14 will be rescheduled for December 9. August 16 will be rescheduled for December 10. August 17 will be rescheduled for December 12.”

