This Week In Black History August 14-20, 2024

AUGUST 14

1862—President Abraham Lin­coln (for the first time) meets with a group of prominent Blacks to discuss the Civil War and public policy. But before the meeting was over, he would anger those gathered. Although an outspo­ken opponent of the expansion of slavery, Lincoln suggested that it would be best for Amer­ica and Blacks if African Ameri­cans were to emigrate to Africa or Central America. Neverthe­less, a Littlemore than a month later on Sept. 22 he would issue the Emancipation Proclamation technically freeing all slaves in the rebellious Southern states.

1883—Ernest E. Just is born in Charleston, S.C. Just would be­come one of the nation’s most prominent biologists conduct­ing pioneering research in cell division. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Dartmouth Uni­versity in 1907 and would go on to establish the Zoology Depart­ment at Howard University in Washington, D.C. Just would die in 1941.

1959—Modern basketball leg­end Earvin “Magic” Johnson is born on this day in Lansing, Mich.

AUGUST 15

1975—In another of those high­ly publicized “trials of the centu­ry,” which frequently grip nation­al attention, 20-year-old Joan Little is found not guilty of mur­der after she stabbed a White jailer who had entered her cell in Beaufort County, N.C., to sex­ually assault her. The trial had been moved to Raleigh because of widespread racial prejudice in the Eastern North Carolina area where the incident actually took place.

1979—President Jimmy Carter forces the resignation of United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young after he angered Jewish groups by meeting with repre­sentatives of the Palestine Lib­eration Organization. The resig­nation created stormy relations between Blacks and the gener­ally uncompromising pro-Israel lobby in the United States.

AUGUST 16

1922—Author and investigative reporter Louis E. Lomax is born in Valdosta, Ga. Little is known today, but in the 1960s Lomax was one of the most prominent Black journalists in America. He was renowned for his coverage of the Civil Rights Movement and his investigative reporting. He died mysteriously in an automo­bile accident near Santa Rosa, N.M., on July 30, 1970. One ur­ban legend is that his car was forced off the road by persons working for the FBI because he was completing a book which would show that the assassina­tion of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was part of a gov­ernment plot. This urban legend is often repeated, but there has been little concrete evidence of­fered to support it. Lomax’ best known books are “Negro Revolt” and “To Kill a Black Man.”

1887—Black separatist and Pan-Africanist Marcus Garvey is born on this day in St. Ann’s Bay, Jamaica. Garvey advocated Black pride and the building of Black institutions. He founded the Universal Negro Improve­ment Association in 1914 and with amazingly rapid speed built it into the largest independent Black organization in history with 1,100 branches in more than 40 countries. He came to the U.S. in 1916 and the FBI began keeping a file on him in 1919. By 1923 he was indicted on what many con­sidered trumped up mail fraud charges and eventually deport­ed from his U.S. base in 1927. Garvey would die in England on June 10, 1940. But years before his death, he predicted his re­turn writing, “Look for me in the whirlwind or the storm, look for me all around you, with God’s grace, I shall come and bring with me countless millions…to aid you in the fight for liberty, freedom and life.”

AUGUST 18

1963—The first Black person admitted to the University of Mississippi, James Meredith, graduates on this day in 1963. His graduation was unmarred by the protests and violence which marked his federally forced en­try into the once segregated in­stitution.

1964—White-ruled South Af­rica is officially banned from competing in the Olympics be­cause of its system of racial op­pression known as Apartheid. The country’s Black majority would not achieve democratic rule, however, until May 1994 when the Nelson Mandela-led African National Congress won more than two-thirds of the vote in the country’s first free elec­tions.

AUGUST 19

1791—Benjamin Banneker writes a letter to Secretary of State (later president) Thomas Jefferson denouncing slavery. In his letter, Banneker declared, “I freely and cheerfully acknowl­edge that I am of the African race” and then precedes to la­bel America’s recently achieved freedom from England a “hypoc­risy” as long as Blacks contin­ued to suffer under “groaning captivity and cruel oppression.” Banneker was a Black activist against slavery even though he is generally recognized for his mathematical achievements, de­signing one of the first clocks made in America and laying out the nation’s capital after Pierre L’Enfant abandoned the job.

1954—African American dip­lomat Ralph Bunche is named Undersecretary of the United Nations. Bunch had already re­ceived the Nobel Peace Prize (1950) for his work as a U.N. ne­gotiator during the Arab-Israeli war of 1948-1949. Bunch would later become U.N. Secretary General. He was born in Detroit but raised in Los Angeles.

AUGUST 20

1619—This is the most probable date that Black History in Amer­ica begins. Approximately 20 Africans (the records of the day referred to them as “20 and odd Negras”) arrived in Jamestown, Va., aboard a Dutch ship. It ap­pears the Africans were sold as indentured servants who could work and earn their freedom. Little is known about the group except that the Dutch had stolen them from a Spanish slave ship which was probably headed for the Caribbean or South America. Few names survive. But one of the men was called Anthony (or Antonio) and one of the women was called Isabella. The avail­able records indicate the ship arrived in Jamestown in the lat­ter part of August. Other records and some speculation have led most historians to believe the actual arrival date was Aug. 20, 1619—the beginning of Black history in America.

1830—The first National Ne­gro Convention is held. It takes place in Philadelphia and is chaired by Richard Allen, found­er of the African Methodist Epis­copal Church. Top on the agenda of the gathering was what could free Blacks do to help bring an end to slavery.

1942—Musician, composer, singer, songwriter Isaac Hayes is born on this day in Covington, Tenn.

